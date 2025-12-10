Maximizing Asset Management Efficiency with MEXC's AI Tools





MEXC uses cutting-edge AI features to help you analyze market trends scientifically and optimize your asset allocation strategically. This guide explores two powerful tools: Smart Candles and AI Consultant.









Smart Candles is MEXC's advanced AI analysis tool that forecasts price movements through comprehensive historical data analysis, delivering professional insights to enhance your investment decisions.









Method 1: Via Featured Lists

1）Launch the MEXC App and sign in

2) Tap [Featured AI] on the homepage

3) Choose your desired trading pair (e.g., BTC/USDT)

4) Select [AI Analysis] to explore detailed insights









Method 2: Via News Feed

1）Tap [Discover] on the MEXC App homepage

2) Navigate to the [News] feed

3) Tap [AI Analysis] to view comprehensive token insights













Support and Resistance Zone Visualization: Go to the Smart Candles page, open [Display] settings, enable [Support and Resistance (S&R) Zone], and view AI-identified zones directly on your chart.









AI Trend Analysis: Receive bullish or bearish recommendations to navigate market direction confidently.





Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Toggle between timeframes for deeper understanding of short-term and long-term market behavior.





Key Event Indicators: Important market-moving events are marked on the chart. Symbols include:

Symbol Meaning Whale symbol Large investor activity Red/Green lightning Past significant events Black lightning Upcoming significant events Red/Green notebook Past financial news Black notebook Upcoming financial news









Note: Smart Candles analyses reflect AI interpretations of specific timeframe data and are provided for reference only. These insights do not constitute investment advice.









The AI Consultant is MEXC's sophisticated financial companion designed to deepen your asset understanding, enhance allocation strategies, mitigate risks, and support your overall trading performance.









1）Launch the MEXC App and sign in

2) Tap the [Wallets] button at the bottom

3) Review your portfolio on the asset [Overview] page

4) Tap the carousel beneath [Crypto] to access the MEXC-AI dashboard













Pre-investment Stage: Precision Analysis





The AI Consultant builds your personalized profile and generates actionable trading signals. Through diagnostics, signal analysis, and strategy alignment, it helps guide your decision-making and portfolio planning.





Post-investment Stage: Continuous Support





After you invest, AI Consultant provides tailored insights and ongoing recommendations based on your trading patterns. It evolves into a long-term investment companion.





Smart Portfolio Analysis and Optimization





The AI Consultant monitors your portfolio composition, identifies vulnerabilities, and suggests improvements. For example, if you're holding 100,000 USDT with significant allocations to XRP and ETH , the AI may propose strategic adjustments based on market conditions, allocation ratios, and risk exposure.





Note: AI Consultant insights are derived from your historical trading patterns and are provided for reference only. These recommendations do not constitute investment advice.







