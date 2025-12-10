MEXC uses cutting-edge AI features to help you analyze market trends scientifically and optimize your asset allocation strategically. This guide explores two powerful tools: Smart Candles and AIMEXC uses cutting-edge AI features to help you analyze market trends scientifically and optimize your asset allocation strategically. This guide explores two powerful tools: Smart Candles and AI
Learn/Trading Guide/Spot/Maximizing ...'s AI Tools

Maximizing Asset Management Efficiency with MEXC's AI Tools

Beginner
Dec 10, 2025
0m
Edge
EDGE$0.14166+7.98%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005084+2.91%
Octavia
VIA$0.0159-2.45%
RWAX
APP$0.000219-4.86%
Sign
SIGN$0.03969-5.20%

MEXC uses cutting-edge AI features to help you analyze market trends scientifically and optimize your asset allocation strategically. This guide explores two powerful tools: Smart Candles and AI Consultant.

1. Smart Candles


Smart Candles is MEXC's advanced AI analysis tool that forecasts price movements through comprehensive historical data analysis, delivering professional insights to enhance your investment decisions.

1.1 How to Access Smart Candles


Method 1: Via Featured Lists
1）Launch the MEXC App and sign in
2) Tap [Featured AI] on the homepage
3) Choose your desired trading pair (e.g., BTC/USDT)
4) Select [AI Analysis] to explore detailed insights


Method 2: Via News Feed
1）Tap [Discover] on the MEXC App homepage
2) Navigate to the [News] feed
3) Tap [AI Analysis] to view comprehensive token insights


1.2 Smart Candles Core Features


Support and Resistance Zone Visualization: Go to the Smart Candles page, open [Display] settings, enable [Support and Resistance (S&R) Zone], and view AI-identified zones directly on your chart.


AI Trend Analysis: Receive bullish or bearish recommendations to navigate market direction confidently.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Toggle between timeframes for deeper understanding of short-term and long-term market behavior.

Key Event Indicators: Important market-moving events are marked on the chart. Symbols include:
Symbol
Meaning
Whale symbol
Large investor activity
Red/Green lightning
Past significant events
Black lightning
Upcoming significant events
Red/Green notebook
Past financial news
Black notebook
Upcoming financial news


Note: Smart Candles analyses reflect AI interpretations of specific timeframe data and are provided for reference only. These insights do not constitute investment advice.

2. AI Consultant


The AI Consultant is MEXC's sophisticated financial companion designed to deepen your asset understanding, enhance allocation strategies, mitigate risks, and support your overall trading performance.

2.1 How to Access AI Consultant


1）Launch the MEXC App and sign in
2) Tap the [Wallets] button at the bottom
3) Review your portfolio on the asset [Overview] page
4) Tap the carousel beneath [Crypto] to access the MEXC-AI dashboard


2.2 AI Consultant Core Features


Pre-investment Stage: Precision Analysis

The AI Consultant builds your personalized profile and generates actionable trading signals. Through diagnostics, signal analysis, and strategy alignment, it helps guide your decision-making and portfolio planning.

Post-investment Stage: Continuous Support

After you invest, AI Consultant provides tailored insights and ongoing recommendations based on your trading patterns. It evolves into a long-term investment companion.

Smart Portfolio Analysis and Optimization

The AI Consultant monitors your portfolio composition, identifies vulnerabilities, and suggests improvements. For example, if you're holding 100,000 USDT with significant allocations to XRP and ETH, the AI may propose strategic adjustments based on market conditions, allocation ratios, and risk exposure.

Note: AI Consultant insights are derived from your historical trading patterns and are provided for reference only. These recommendations do not constitute investment advice.


Disclaimer: This material does not provide investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or other professional advice, nor does it recommend buying, selling, or holding any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only. Understand all risks thoroughly and invest cautiously. Your investment decisions are independent of this platform.
Market Opportunity
Edge Logo
Edge Price(EDGE)
$0.14166
$0.14166$0.14166
+7.98%
USD
Edge (EDGE) Live Price Chart

Popular Articles

Is Dogecoin Still a Payment Coin? Real-World Use vs. Market Narrative

Is Dogecoin Still a Payment Coin? Real-World Use vs. Market Narrative

The potential for Dogecoin to function as a payment coin has been debated for years. Launched in 2013 as a meme-inspired project, DOGE quickly gained traction due to its accessibility. With one-minute

Is Dogecoin's Unlimited Supply a Problem? The Truth About DOGE Inflation

Is Dogecoin's Unlimited Supply a Problem? The Truth About DOGE Inflation

Dogecoin's supply model is frequently misunderstood because it diverges from the scarcity-based frameworks typically associated with digital assets. Rather than capping issuance, Dogecoin introduces a

Meta Stock Split Prediction 2026: Is Mark Zuckerberg Finally Ready?

Meta Stock Split Prediction 2026: Is Mark Zuckerberg Finally Ready?

Among the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants, Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) stands out for a peculiar reason: it has never executed a stock split.While Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, and Alphabet have all sp

MSFT Earnings Date Q2 2026: What to Expect and How to Trade It

MSFT Earnings Date Q2 2026: What to Expect and How to Trade It

As January progresses, the search volume for "MSFT earnings date" is spiking. Investors and traders globally are preparing for one of the most significant market-moving events of the tech sector: Micr

Related Articles

Is Dogecoin Still a Payment Coin? Real-World Use vs. Market Narrative

Is Dogecoin Still a Payment Coin? Real-World Use vs. Market Narrative

The potential for Dogecoin to function as a payment coin has been debated for years. Launched in 2013 as a meme-inspired project, DOGE quickly gained traction due to its accessibility. With one-minute

Is Dogecoin's Unlimited Supply a Problem? The Truth About DOGE Inflation

Is Dogecoin's Unlimited Supply a Problem? The Truth About DOGE Inflation

Dogecoin's supply model is frequently misunderstood because it diverges from the scarcity-based frameworks typically associated with digital assets. Rather than capping issuance, Dogecoin introduces a

Meta Stock Split Prediction 2026: Is Mark Zuckerberg Finally Ready?

Meta Stock Split Prediction 2026: Is Mark Zuckerberg Finally Ready?

Among the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants, Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) stands out for a peculiar reason: it has never executed a stock split.While Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, and Alphabet have all sp

MSFT Earnings Date Q2 2026: What to Expect and How to Trade It

MSFT Earnings Date Q2 2026: What to Expect and How to Trade It

As January progresses, the search volume for "MSFT earnings date" is spiking. Investors and traders globally are preparing for one of the most significant market-moving events of the tech sector: Micr

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus