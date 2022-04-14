EDGE

Definitive is an advanced trading platform for on-chain tokens, enabling cross-chain asset trading with a full suite of order types—including market, limit, stop-loss, and TWAP (Time-Weighted Average Price) orders. Powered by intelligent routing technology, Definitive aggregates liquidity across 100+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and pools to guarantee users the best prices and maximum returns. Founded by former Coinbase trading leads and backed by top-tier investors in the industry, Definitive offers exclusive platform benefits through its utility token, $EDGE, which unlocks premium features when staked.

NameEDGE

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

