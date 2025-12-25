This MEXC Copy Trading Service Agreement ("Agreement") is a contract between you ("you", "your" or "User") and MEXC ("we", "our", "us" or "MEXC"). It sets out the terms and conditions that governs your use of Copy trading services ("Services") through mexc.com or any of our associated websites, application programming interfaces or mobile applications (collectively the "Platform"). Copy trading services is a service that allows one user (hereinafter the "Follower") to copy trade(s) made by another user (hereinafter the "Trader"). The terms and conditions in this Agreement are to be read in conjunction with the User Agreement and Privacy Policy. If the terms in this Agreement varies from that of the User Agreement, Privacy Policy or such other agreement or publication pertaining to MEXC's Copy trading services as may be published by MEXC from time to time (the "Terms"), the terms in this Agreement shall prevail. Before you use our copy trading services, we recommend that you should carefully read and ensure that you understand the provisions of this Agreement and Terms.





By using the Services, you acknowledge and agree that you are legally bound by the terms and conditions set out in this Agreement and the Terms, including any amendments as may be published by us from time to time; and notwithstanding the foregoing, by using the Services, you understand and agree that you are liable to pay us a certain transaction fee, as well as a certain percentage of your profits to the Trader (the "Profit Share").









You shall be a qualified investor and have opened a trading account on the Platform.





You are at least 18 years old, have full capacity for civil rights and civil conducts, have sufficient knowledge and experience to understand the nature and risks of the Services and the applicable product(s).





You are the legal owner of the digital assets in your trading account. You shall ensure the legality of the source of digital assets, and you must not use the Platform to operate illegal activities.





Any cryptocurrency withdrawal address provided to us shall belong to you, and you have full control over the address.









There are no positions, open orders, or stop limit orders across your trading account on the Platform.





Each User can only register one trading account on the Platform for Copy Trade.









Each Follower may follow one Trader or multiple Traders for each trading pair.





Follower shall cautiously judge the authenticity, legality and validity of virtual currencies and/or information related to bitcoin and other virtual currencies, and bear the responsibilities and losses arising therefrom. Unless expressly required by laws and regulations, MEXC is not obligated to review Followers' information and data, bitcoin and other virtual currency information, transaction behaviour, and other matters related to transactions in advance.





Once the Services is activated, the Trader's trade will be copied to the Follower's trading account regardless of whether the account is signed in or not. Follower may close any copied trade manually at any time.





Follower shall only copy the trades that were opened by the Trader after the subscription to the Trader within the Services.





Follower's trading statistics can only be viewed by the Follower, while the Trader's trading statistics are publicly available on the Platform.





In the event that MEXC reasonably suspects that the Follower has violated the rules stated in the Platform (including this Agreement and Terms) or the laws of the country where Follower resides, MEXC reserves the right to freeze your trading account(s).









In the event that Follower is involved in a dispute with other Follower(s) or Trader(s) in the course of using the Services on the Platform, either party may submit a mediation request to MEXC, and MEXC has the right and sole discretion to make a mediation decision based on unilateral judgment. You understand and agree to accept the MEXC's decision for the disputes.





MEXC has the right to provide the information such as Follower information and transaction records at the request of government departments including judicial and administrative departments. In the event that MEXC suspects that you are involved in infringing on the intellectual property rights and other legal rights and interests of others, and that prima facie proof of such has been provided, MEXC has the right to provide relevant counterparty, regulatory authorities, or other judicial or administrative authorities the necessary personal and/or transaction information.









You acknowledge and agree that MEXC will not be liable for any losses and damages caused by any of the following circumstances:





a) Loss of profit, loss of data, loss of opportunity, intangible damages, or any damages arising out from Force Majeure event.





b) MEXC has reasonable grounds to believe that specific Follower and specific transactions may be in violation of the applicable law or this Agreement or other Legal Documents, including, but not limited to, conducting prohibited trading activities (including, inter alia, manipulative or abusive trading behaviour), fraudulent or incorrect information has been provided during the account opening process, or, you have not acted bona fide when using our Services.





c) MEXC has reasonable grounds to believe that the conduct of Follower on the Platform is suspected of being illegal or improper, including, but not limited to, conducting prohibited trading activities (including, inter alia, manipulative or abusive trading behaviour), fraudulent or incorrect information has been provided during the account opening process, or, you have not acted bona fide when using our Services.





d) Any loss or costs as a result of the purchase or acquisition of any data, information or transactions through the Services.





e) Any partial or total losses arising from your own misinterpretation or misunderstanding of the Services and this Agreement.





You acknowledge and agree that there are risks associated with the features of the Services, including, but not limited to, automated trading operations where your Account may initiate and terminate trades without your manual intervention.





You understand and agree that MEXC does not guarantee the success of the Copied Trades or the fact that the Copied Trades will be copied in the Follower's Account. Copied Trades may fail due to, including but not limited to, not meeting the minimum copy trading amount, not meeting the required collateral ratio, activation of risk control measures, and/or other violations of the Agreement and/or Legal Documents or other circumstances as set out in the Agreement or Legal Documents.





You acknowledge and agree that if there is a delay in the Services, there will be a high cost loss and the Services may fail.





Portfolio management services are at your discretion. Please note that if you decide to use the Services of copying a specific Trader and/or follow specific trading strategies, you should consider your overall financial situation, including financial planning, and understand that using the features of the Services is highly speculative and you may incur losses greater than the Trader. The Trader's trades may be profitable or loss-making.





The features of the Services provided herein are for your reference only. If you make investment decisions based on information provided on the Platform or information obtained through the features of the Services, you should bear the risks yourself.





Before making any investment decision, you should conduct independent research and judgment. You should independently determine whether your investment, strategy, or any other product and service is suitable for your own needs based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation.





MEXC, the Trader, affiliates and related entities are not responsible for any losses incurred by the use of the Service features.









In the event that MEXC is subject to any claim by a third party in connection to this Agreement, Follower shall assist MEXC in the defence against such claim. Follower shall indemnify and hold harmless MEXC against any disputes that arise in connection with or relating to this Agreement. Follower shall bear all the responsibilities, losses and indemnity arising from the disputes arising out or in connection with the Agreement.









Any violation of this Agreement by either party or any failure by either party hereto to timely perform any of its obligations, representations or warranties under this Agreement shall constitute a breach of this Agreement.





Where either party hereto commits any breach of this Agreement and thereby causes any loss to the other party, the breaching party shall be liable to the other party for such loss. The scope of liability includes the loss of such other Party and the costs incurred by it as a result of its claim for such loss.





Follower shall perform this Agreement strictly in accordance with the terms and conditions hereof. In any case of any breach of the Agreement by Follower, MEXC shall be entitled to elect any or all of the following remedies:





a) Freeze Follower's trading account(s) on the Platform; and/ or





b) Recovery of all losses and damages from Follower incurred to MEXC as a result of the breach.









If any portion of this Agreement is declared invalid, illegal, or otherwise unenforceable by a court of competent jurisdiction, the remaining provisions shall continue in full force and effect.





This Agreement has been drafted in English. Although translations in other languages of this Agreement may be available, such translations may not be up to date or complete. Accordingly, you agree that in the event of any conflict between the English language version of this Agreement and any other translations thereof, the English language version of this Agreement shall prevail.









Digital asset derivatives trading is highly leveraged and risky. If the trading direction is opposite to the fluctuation of the market, it may cause large losses which investors must bear thereby.





Derivatives trading may face policy regulatory risks in certain jurisdictions. Investors need to make prudent judgment on the premise of understanding the local regulatory policies before proceeding.





In case of risk in the user's futures account, the platform will take corresponding actions, including but not limited to communication, risk prompt, forced position reduction, margin closeout, order cancelation, etc., and will give the user a written explanation.





There are great risks in derivatives trading. Please read the risk control rules in detail to fully understand and proceed with caution.



