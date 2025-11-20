MEXC Learn UGC Creator Quarterly Report

Since its launch in August 2025, the MEXC Learn UGC Creator Program has gained support from talented creators worldwide. Through original content, the program has helped broaden public understanding of crypto assets and Web3. To maintain the high standards of MEXC Learn UGC, we have also introduced more rigorous requirements for participating creators. This report reviews creator performance, highlights standout submissions and top contributors, and outlines the program's future direction. We thank all creators for their ongoing contributions and will continue to provide support and incentives to help advance industry knowledge.









Creators Applicants Partners Declined 71 33 38 Content Submissions Published Declined 580 438 100





Over the past three months, the MEXC Learn UGC Creator Program recruited 71 creators. Among them, 33 consistently delivered high-quality work and became long-term partners, while 38 did not pass content review. We will continue refining our evaluation mechanisms to ensure the quality and professionalism of platform content.









Congratulations to the following creators. Their outstanding work has delivered impactful content for MEXC Learn. Each will receive 300 USDT, 200 USDT, and 100 USDT in Futures bonuses respectively.





#1: OoJae (Total earnings: 1,750 USDT)

#2: Văn Đạt Phan (Total earnings: 1,860 USDT)

#3: Emmanuel Olamiye (Total earnings: 1,150 USDT)









This quarter, we are spotlighting several exceptional submissions. These pieces stood out for their in-depth analysis and professional insight, earning broad recognition and engagement. Each featured article will receive a reward of 100 USDT in Futures Bonus.





Title Author Link Bitcoin's 7% Plunge: How Jackson Hole Uncertainty and Macro Headwinds Triggered August 2025's Market Correction OoJae https://blog.mexc.com/how-jackson-hole-uncertainty-and-macro-headwinds-triggered-august-2025s-market-correction/ Hyperliquid Is Preparing a Massive HYPE Token Unlock — What Will Happen to HYPE? Văn Đạt Phan https://blog.mexc.com/hyperliquid-is-preparing-a-massive-hype-token-unlock/ Kadena Shuts Down: Breaking Down the Biggest Blockchain Collapse of 2025 Emmanuel Olamiye https://blog.mexc.com/news/kadena-shuts-down-as-the-biggest-blockchain-collapse-of-2025/









This quarter, creators submitted a wide range of content covering the following areas:





Trending topics

Crypto project research

Market trend analysis

Educational tutorials

MEXC brand insights





Based on data and performance analysis, articles focused on trending topics and crypto project research tended to generate stronger traffic. We look forward to seeing creators continue exploring cutting-edge themes and contributing more in-depth content to the Web3 space.









MEXC Learn will continue to enhance the creator incentive system and introduce a variety of events and reward programs to encourage higher-quality content creation and support the global spread of Web3 knowledge.





Thank you to all creators for your contributions. MEXC Learn will continue to provide professional, high-quality content support to the global crypto community, driving knowledge sharing and innovation.





If you're interested in joining us, please submit your application with a sample of your work.



