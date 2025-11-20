Since its launch in August 2025, the MEXC Learn UGC Creator Program has gained support from talented creators worldwide. Through original content, the program has helped broaden public understandingSince its launch in August 2025, the MEXC Learn UGC Creator Program has gained support from talented creators worldwide. Through original content, the program has helped broaden public understanding
Learn/Market Insights/Others/MEXC Learn ...erly Report

MEXC Learn UGC Creator Quarterly Report

Nov 20, 2025
0m
Brainedge
LEARN$0.00945+3.96%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.01906+0.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.002375-3.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000972+1.25%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12446+3.25%
Since its launch in August 2025, the MEXC Learn UGC Creator Program has gained support from talented creators worldwide. Through original content, the program has helped broaden public understanding of crypto assets and Web3. To maintain the high standards of MEXC Learn UGC, we have also introduced more rigorous requirements for participating creators. This report reviews creator performance, highlights standout submissions and top contributors, and outlines the program's future direction. We thank all creators for their ongoing contributions and will continue to provide support and incentives to help advance industry knowledge.

Overview


Creators
Applicants
Partners
Declined
71
33
38
Content
Submissions
Published
Declined
580
438
100

Over the past three months, the MEXC Learn UGC Creator Program recruited 71 creators. Among them, 33 consistently delivered high-quality work and became long-term partners, while 38 did not pass content review. We will continue refining our evaluation mechanisms to ensure the quality and professionalism of platform content.

Top 3 Creators & Rewards


Congratulations to the following creators. Their outstanding work has delivered impactful content for MEXC Learn. Each will receive 300 USDT, 200 USDT, and 100 USDT in Futures bonuses respectively.

  • #1: OoJae (Total earnings: 1,750 USDT)
  • #2: Văn Đạt Phan (Total earnings: 1,860 USDT)
  • #3: Emmanuel Olamiye (Total earnings: 1,150 USDT)


This quarter, we are spotlighting several exceptional submissions. These pieces stood out for their in-depth analysis and professional insight, earning broad recognition and engagement. Each featured article will receive a reward of 100 USDT in Futures Bonus.

Title
Author
Link
Bitcoin's 7% Plunge: How Jackson Hole Uncertainty and Macro Headwinds Triggered August 2025's Market Correction
OoJae
https://blog.mexc.com/how-jackson-hole-uncertainty-and-macro-headwinds-triggered-august-2025s-market-correction/
Hyperliquid Is Preparing a Massive HYPE Token Unlock — What Will Happen to HYPE?
Văn Đạt Phan
https://blog.mexc.com/hyperliquid-is-preparing-a-massive-hype-token-unlock/
Kadena Shuts Down: Breaking Down the Biggest Blockchain Collapse of 2025
Emmanuel Olamiye
https://blog.mexc.com/news/kadena-shuts-down-as-the-biggest-blockchain-collapse-of-2025/

Analysis


This quarter, creators submitted a wide range of content covering the following areas:

  • Trending topics
  • Crypto project research
  • Market trend analysis
  • Educational tutorials
  • MEXC brand insights

Based on data and performance analysis, articles focused on trending topics and crypto project research tended to generate stronger traffic. We look forward to seeing creators continue exploring cutting-edge themes and contributing more in-depth content to the Web3 space.

Next Quarter Outlook


MEXC Learn will continue to enhance the creator incentive system and introduce a variety of events and reward programs to encourage higher-quality content creation and support the global spread of Web3 knowledge.

Thank you to all creators for your contributions. MEXC Learn will continue to provide professional, high-quality content support to the global crypto community, driving knowledge sharing and innovation.

If you're interested in joining us, please submit your application with a sample of your work.


Submission & contact email: submission@mexc.com
Market Opportunity
Brainedge Logo
Brainedge Price(LEARN)
$0.00945
$0.00945$0.00945
+3.96%
USD
Brainedge (LEARN) Live Price Chart

Popular Articles

Is Dogecoin Still a Payment Coin? Real-World Use vs. Market Narrative

Is Dogecoin Still a Payment Coin? Real-World Use vs. Market Narrative

The potential for Dogecoin to function as a payment coin has been debated for years. Launched in 2013 as a meme-inspired project, DOGE quickly gained traction due to its accessibility. With one-minute

Is Dogecoin's Unlimited Supply a Problem? The Truth About DOGE Inflation

Is Dogecoin's Unlimited Supply a Problem? The Truth About DOGE Inflation

Dogecoin's supply model is frequently misunderstood because it diverges from the scarcity-based frameworks typically associated with digital assets. Rather than capping issuance, Dogecoin introduces a

Meta Stock Split Prediction 2026: Is Mark Zuckerberg Finally Ready?

Meta Stock Split Prediction 2026: Is Mark Zuckerberg Finally Ready?

Among the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants, Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) stands out for a peculiar reason: it has never executed a stock split.While Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, and Alphabet have all sp

MSFT Earnings Date Q2 2026: What to Expect and How to Trade It

MSFT Earnings Date Q2 2026: What to Expect and How to Trade It

As January progresses, the search volume for "MSFT earnings date" is spiking. Investors and traders globally are preparing for one of the most significant market-moving events of the tech sector: Micr

Related Articles

Is Dogecoin Still a Payment Coin? Real-World Use vs. Market Narrative

Is Dogecoin Still a Payment Coin? Real-World Use vs. Market Narrative

The potential for Dogecoin to function as a payment coin has been debated for years. Launched in 2013 as a meme-inspired project, DOGE quickly gained traction due to its accessibility. With one-minute

Is Dogecoin's Unlimited Supply a Problem? The Truth About DOGE Inflation

Is Dogecoin's Unlimited Supply a Problem? The Truth About DOGE Inflation

Dogecoin's supply model is frequently misunderstood because it diverges from the scarcity-based frameworks typically associated with digital assets. Rather than capping issuance, Dogecoin introduces a

Meta Stock Split Prediction 2026: Is Mark Zuckerberg Finally Ready?

Meta Stock Split Prediction 2026: Is Mark Zuckerberg Finally Ready?

Among the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants, Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) stands out for a peculiar reason: it has never executed a stock split.While Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, and Alphabet have all sp

MSFT Earnings Date Q2 2026: What to Expect and How to Trade It

MSFT Earnings Date Q2 2026: What to Expect and How to Trade It

As January progresses, the search volume for "MSFT earnings date" is spiking. Investors and traders globally are preparing for one of the most significant market-moving events of the tech sector: Micr

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus