What is 375ai (EAT)? Complete Guide to the World's First Decentralized Edge Data Intelligence Network





1) Decentralized Edge Intelligence: 375ai has built the world’s first decentralized edge data intelligence network that performs real-time AI processing and analysis at the data source.

2) Dual Product Matrix: Through 375EDGE professional nodes and the 375GO mobile app, it covers data collection scenarios from enterprise-level to individual users.

3) Privacy-First Design: All data is anonymized and processed at the edge, ensuring user privacy while delivering high-quality data insights.

4) EAT Token Incentives: The project has launched an EAT token airdrop program, rewarding users with tokens for deploying nodes or contributing data via the app.

5) Wide Range of Applications: Supports real-time data needs across multiple sectors, including autonomous driving, government agencies, logistics, quantitative finance, and advertising.









375ai is the world's first decentralized edge data intelligence network. It leverages AI-powered edge nodes to collect and analyze multimodal data in real time, while using the EAT token to incentivize users to help build a privacy-first intelligent data ecosystem.





The core concept of 375ai is to bring AI computing power directly to the edge—where data is generated—rather than transmitting all data to the cloud for processing. This edge-first architecture introduces three fundamental shifts:

Real-time performance: Data is analyzed on-site instantly by AI, minimizing latency.

Privacy protection: Sensitive information is anonymized at the edge, eliminating the need to upload raw data.

Efficiency: Distributed processing significantly reduces bandwidth usage and cloud computing load.





Currently, the 375ai network covers over 40,000 key locations across the United States, reaching 70% of the U.S. population. Every day, this massive edge network collects and processes vast amounts of multimodal data—including visual, audio, and environmental inputs—providing industries with unprecedented real-time insights.













The EAT token serves as the native utility and incentive token within the 375ai ecosystem, designed to reward participants who contribute valuable data to the network.





Key utilities of EAT include:

Data contribution rewards: Distributed to both 375EDGE node operators and everyday users of the 375GO app who share data.

Governance rights: Holders may participate in key decisions shaping the network's future.

Medium of exchange: Used by data buyers to purchase real-time data insights from the 375ai network.





According to the official 375ai blog , the project has prepared a generous airdrop to reward early adopters and contributors. The airdrop aims to recognize active community members, DePIN supporters, and testnet participants. The detailed token distribution plan will be announced at mainnet launch.





The EAT token has recently launched for public trading. Several key factors may influence its future valuation:





Network adoption: As more 375EDGE nodes are deployed and 375GO users join, data value and token demand will naturally increase.

Enterprise demand: Industries such as autonomous driving, finance, and government may drive token utility through data purchases.

Tokenomics: Details such as total supply, inflation rate, and burn mechanisms will be released before mainnet launch.





In addition, 375ai's $10 million funding round in October demonstrates strong institutional confidence, which may positively impact future token performance. That said, all crypto investments involve risk: investors are advised to follow official updates and market trends closely after mainnet launch and assess investment value with caution.









You can purchase the 375ai (EAT) token directly on MEXC. Known for its low fees, lightning-fast execution, wide asset coverage, and deep liquidity, MEXC has earned the trust of global investors. Its strong support for innovative projects also makes it a launchpad for promising assets.





EAT is available for Spot trading on MEXC. Here's how to get started:

1) Open and log in to the MEXC App or official website

2) Search for "EAT" in the trading bar and select EAT Spot trading.

3) Choose your order type, enter the amount and price, and confirm your trade.





375ai has built a comprehensive product matrix that caters to the participation needs of diverse user groups.









375EDGE is the flagship product of 375ai, an enterprise-level edge AI node designed for high-traffic, data-intensive environments. Equipped with robust on-device computing power, it can collect, process, and transmit multimodal data in real time. Typical deployment scenarios include commercial districts, transportation hubs, and shopping centers, where large-scale real-time data processing is essential.









The 375GO mobile app brings decentralization and data intelligence to everyday users through a simple, secure, and gamified experience that allows anyone to participate in the 375ai network.





Key features of 375GO include:

Effortless rewards: Users can passively earn tokens as the app collects valuable data in the background.

Privacy-first design: All data is anonymized, ensuring user privacy while unlocking achievements, climbing leaderboards, and earning rewards.

Community integration: Users can invite friends to join and earn extra bonuses, helping expand and strengthen the 375ai data network together.













375ai's real-time edge data intelligence is driving transformative impact across multiple industries.





Autonomous Driving Companies: Require large volumes of real-world road environment data to train and optimize algorithms. 375ai provides high-fidelity real-time data covering various weather, lighting, and traffic conditions, helping improve the safety and reliability of autonomous driving systems.





Government and Municipal Institutions: Leverage 375ai’s data to optimize urban planning, traffic management, and public safety. Real-time analysis of pedestrian and vehicle flow enables policymakers to make more informed infrastructure investment decisions.





Logistics and Freight Companies: Use real-time traffic and environmental data to optimize route planning, reduce transportation costs, and improve delivery efficiency.





Quantitative Trading Firms: Alternative data has become a key competitive edge in financial markets. 375ai provides real-time indicators on consumer behavior and commercial activities, helping traders identify market opportunities.





Advertising and Media Companies: Utilize real-world mobility and behavioral data to optimize ad placement strategies and improve marketing ROI.









Since its official launch in September 2024, 375ai has achieved rapid growth. In November 2024, it launched the 375go Discovery Testnet, entered its second phase in February 2025, and announced the completion of the Discovery Testnet in July 2025, moving toward mainnet preparation. In October 2025, the company secured $10 million in funding and announced the EAT token airdrop plan.





375ai's vision has always been to build a data layer that truly belongs to the real world. With the deployment of more 375EDGE nodes, the growth of the 375GO community, and the launch of the EAT token, 375ai is creating a data intelligence network that is jointly owned and benefited by its contributors. In this network, the value of data is no longer monopolized by a handful of tech giants but is equitably distributed to every contributor.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.