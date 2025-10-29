What Is Bankr ($BNKR)? The AI-Powered Crypto Banker Using x402 Payments

1)Bankr is an AI-driven DeFi assistant that lets users trade, bridge, and manage crypto through natural-language messages on X and Farcaster.

2)Its native token $BNKR powers payments, staking, and fee buy-backs, with a fixed 100 billion supply on Base Chain.

3)Bankr integrates the x402 protocol, enabling agent-to-agent payments for on-chain AI services.

4)A 0.8% transaction fee funds continual $BNKR buy-backs, creating a self-sustaining token economy.

5)By merging AI, DeFi, and social interaction, Bankr makes crypto as simple as chatting — a step toward the “Agentic Finance” future.





Bankr is an AI crypto trading companion that allows users to buy, sell, send, bridge, and launch tokens simply by typing natural-language commands such as





“@bankrbot buy $100 of ETH”





Supporting Base, Solana, and Polygon, Bankr removes the need for complex wallet interfaces and manual approvals. Its vision, as stated in the official Bankr Manifesto, is to make decentralized finance as accessible as social media that powered by AI agents that execute verified, on-chain transactions on the user’s behalf. Learn more about its architecture in What Is x402? , the standard enabling AI agents to exchange data and payments securely.

















Category Allocation / Detail Description Max Supply 100 billion $BNKR Fixed supply on base chain Transaction Fee 0.8% of each execution A portion goes toward continual token buy-backs Buy-Back Mechanism Treasury purchases $BNKR with fee revenue Supports price stability and long-term sustainability x402 Payment Integration $BNKR required for SDK/agent payments（ see SDK docs Enables machine-to-machine transfers within Bankr ecosystem





Traditional DeFi requires switching between wallets, bridges, and DEXs. Bankr compresses the entire workflow into one conversational command.





AI executes limit and stop orders automatically, eliminating reactionary trading behavior.





Users can bridge between Base and Solana seamlessly. Bankr’s routing engine finds the best swap paths at the lowest fees.





Bankr brings crypto to platforms where users already know — X and Farcaster — making Web3 interaction as easy as sending a DM.









Founded in 2024 by the pseudonymous developer @0xDeployer , Bankr began as a Farcaster messaging bot and soon expanded to X (Twitter).

Its guiding principle is that users shouldn’t need to master technical interfaces to enjoy DeFi. Backed by integrations with Privy (wallet infrastructure), CoWSwap (order routing), and Coinbase Wallet, Bankr evolved into a full-stack AI trading companion.





The official Bankr Manifesto outlines its mission: to simplify crypto, empower new users, and turn conversations into actionable transactions.









Trade and send crypto in plain English — e.g., “Bridge 0.1 ETH to Solana” or “Buy $200 of BNKR.”









Operate via X, Farcaster, or the secure Bankr Private Terminal for portfolio tracking and execution logs.









Bridge assets between chains like Base and Solana in one step — no manual network selection required.









Set automated trades such as “Sell when price hits $3,000.” Bankr monitors the market continuously.









Through Clankr, users can launch new tokens or NFTs directly via replies or posts.









Idle USDC earns yield automatically, while Bankr Club (subscription in $BNKR) unlocks fee discounts and faster AI execution.









Bankr represents the next leap in decentralized usability — AI agents executing crypto trades through conversation.





Its token, $BNKR, lies at the heart of this system: enabling payments, governance, and continuous buy-backs that reinforce its economy.





By combining AI, x402 payments, and multi-chain DeFi, Bankr turns blockchain complexity into a simple dialogue that signals the dawn of the Agentic Economy, where every message can be a transaction.





