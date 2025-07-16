What is GamerBoom? The Ultimate Data and Incentive Engine Driving the Web3 Gaming Revolution

BOOM) is a next-generation infrastructure platform designed to seamlessly connect real-world data with the blockchain economy through AI-driven incentive mechanisms. The project aims to create a dynamic ecosystem where real-world data and decentralized finance (DeFi) intersect, unlocking new value in the Web3 era. GamerBoom (referred to as) is a next-generation infrastructure platform designed to seamlessly connect real-world data with the blockchain economy through AI-driven incentive mechanisms. The project aims to create a dynamic ecosystem where real-world data and decentralized finance (DeFi) intersect, unlocking new value in the Web3 era.









As generative AI technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, the demand for high-quality, diverse datasets has become more critical than ever. However, traditional AI development has long depended on centralized platforms to source user data—raising concerns over privacy, transparency, and equitable value distribution.





BOOM was born to solve these challenges. By leveraging Web3 principles, BOOM reimagines how data is contributed, used, and rewarded. Its goal is to establish a fair and sustainable AI data economy, where every contributor is recognized and incentivized, and the benefits of AI innovation are shared more equitably across the ecosystem.









BOOM has developed a three-layer collaborative ecosystem designed to drive the next wave of the crypto boom by integrating real-world data with blockchain-powered incentives.









Tasks originate from developers, DApps, Web2 companies, or decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), covering data dimensions such as language, images, behavior, and audio. Tasks are graded by difficulty and reward coefficient, with outcomes automatically settled on-chain.









All submitted data, once validated, becomes a platform asset that can be used for AI model training or sold via permissioned access. BOOM encourages data tokenization and the application of on-chain “quality tags” to enhance efficiency and transparency in data trading.









The platform supports open-source model training and fine-tuned deployments (including proprietary BOOM models and partner LLMs). A portion of the model’s revenue is redistributed to data contributors and validators, forming a self-sustaining, circular economy.









BOOM is a pioneering infrastructure project at the intersection of AI and blockchain, designed to power the crypto boom by linking real-world data with Web3 economics. Its standout features include:





Game as Equity: Transforms in-game loot and actions into AI-verified on-chain assets, giving real economic value to player time and skill.

Social Capital Markets: Quantifies social influence by converting likes, shares, and interactions into programmable, tradable assets.

AI-Verified Real-World Asset Layer: Enables tokenization and fractional trading of physical assets like real estate and commodities.

Institutional-Grade Data Refinery: Aggregates network-level data to generate composable assets that meet financial standards.









The Boom Coin (BOOM) serves as the core utility token of the protocol, powering seamless integration across gaming, social capital, real-world assets, and DeFi.









Token Name: BOOM

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000









The allocation of the BOOM token is as follows:





Ecosystem Growth: 26%

Airdrops & Community Incentives: 25%

Strategic Investors: 16.5%

Team & Advisors: 15%

Foundation Reserve: 10%

Marketing & Partnerships: 7.5%

















BOOM Token is the foundational asset driving the BOOM protocol’s data-centric ecosystem, with utility across governance, transactions, and incentives:





Governance: Token holders can vote on major decisions, including app integrations and protocol upgrades.

Payment Medium: Where permitted by law, Boom Coin can be used to purchase in-game assets, social influence, or AI-verified real-world assets.

Incentive Layer: Users earn rewards through achievements in games, social interactions, and data contributions—fueling ongoing ecosystem participation.

Cross-Platform Interoperability: BOOM seamlessly circulates across games, DeFi platforms, and social apps within the ecosystem.









Through decentralized technology, a fair economic model, and a deep respect for creator rights, BOOM is redefining the power structure of the digital entertainment industry. Here, every creator can receive direct support from their audience, and every piece of content can find its true community. Whether you're a data annotator, an AI model developer, or a Web3 believer, BOOM offers a gateway to participate in building the next generation of AI infrastructure.





BOOM tokens are now listed on MEXC, offering a seamless trading experience and , offering a seamless trading experience and highly competitive fees . You can quickly start trading BOOM by following these steps:





Spot or Futures trading 2) Search for “BOOM ” in the search bar and select

3) Choose your order type, enter the amount and price parameters, and complete the transaction





