What is Intuition? Redefining Internet Data Ownership Through Blockchain





1) Solving the Data Silo Problem: Converts user data locked within different platforms into interoperable knowledge objects with complete provenance tracking and ownership verification.

2) TRUST Token Economic Model: With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, TRUST adopts a staking-based mechanism to incentivize the creation of high-quality data, allowing users to earn rewards through their data contributions.

3) Three-Layer Innovative Architecture: Built on a Layer-3 network on Base, comprising a rule-defining protocol layer and a high-performance query layer. This design reduces transaction costs by a factor of 10,000 and increases speed by 100 times.

4) Redistributing Value: Breaks the centralized model of platform-controlled data profits, enabling creators, curators, and verifiers to share value through a decentralized reputation system.

5) Empowering the AI Era: Provides developers with a trustworthy, universal data layer to support applications such as personalized internet experiences, next-generation content recommendation systems, and other AI-driven innovations.









Intuition is the world's first token-curated knowledge graph and universal oracle system. It transforms unstructured, isolated, and hard-to-trace data from traditional Web2 platforms such as likes, comments, shares, and follows into verifiable, tokenized, and interoperable knowledge objects. These data assets can move freely across applications, blockchains, and AI agents while preserving complete provenance tracking and proof of ownership.





In simple terms, Intuition creates a semantic network of trust. Within this network, information is not merely stored but structurally organized, economically incentivized, and made usable for developers and AI systems, all while maintaining verifiable origins and ownership rights. This allows users to truly own their digital identities and data and to derive economic value from them.









The traditional internet faces three fundamental problems:





Data Silos: The social connections you build on X (Twitter), the viewing preferences you form on YouTube, and the shopping history you create on Amazon are all locked within their respective platforms. Each time you use a new application, you must rebuild your personal profile and network from scratch.





Value Extraction Imbalance: Users create all the content and data, yet platform companies capture nearly all the economic value. Your likes, comments, and shares generate advertising revenue for platforms, but you receive nothing in return.





Difficulty in Trust Verification: In an era of information overload, it has become increasingly difficult to determine the credibility of information or to trace its origin and dissemination path.





Intuition combines blockchain technology, cryptoeconomics, and knowledge graph architecture to provide a systemic solution to these challenges.









TRUST is the native token of the Intuition system, fundamentally redefining how data is created, verified, and owned. By staking TRUST, users can create, curate, and query data, ensuring that each piece of information carries measurable value backed by economic weight.





With built-in governance mechanisms and contributor rewards, TRUST incentivizes the production of high-quality, verifiable data while penalizing misinformation. This creates a self-sustaining ecosystem that transforms data into assets, democratizes knowledge creation and access, and reshapes how humans and machines interact with information online.









The total supply of TRUST tokens is 1 billion.





Category Percentage Amount (Hundred Million) Community Allocation 20% 2 Investors 20% 2 Treasury 20% 2 Company Team 15% 1.5 Core Contributors 14% 1.4 Ecosystem Incentives 7% 0.7 Liquidity Provision 4% 0.4













Category TGE Unlock Percentage Lock-up Period Initial Cliff Unlock Percentage Vesting Duration Vesting Schedule Community Allocation 50% None 0% 24 months Monthly Investors 0% 12 months 5% 24 months Monthly Treasury 10% 12 months 10% 72 months Monthly Company Team 0% 12 months 5% 36 months Monthly Core Contributors 0% 12 months 5% 36 months Monthly Ecosystem Incentives 5% 12 months 5% 48 months Monthly Liquidity Provision 100% None 0.06% None Monthly













Protocol-Level Value Capture: The value captured by the TRUST protocol comes from interaction fees (gas fees) associated with querying and interacting with data within the knowledge graph. These fees, paid in TRUST tokens, are redistributed among data curators, node operators, and governance participants. In addition, TRUST token holders possess governance rights that allow them to influence the protocol's revenue-sharing model, including adjustments to staking requirements, fee parameters, and reward distribution.





Token-Level Value Capture: The TRUST token captures value through transaction fees generated from staking, querying, and publishing data. These fees are distributed based on the activity and participation levels of contributors, curators, and verifiers within the network. A portion of the revenue is also directed to the protocol treasury, which is managed through governance decisions made by TRUST token holders.





Value Creation: The value created by TRUST lies in its decentralized, token-curated knowledge graph, which enables users to own, verify, and monetize their data through staking and governance. By incentivizing data creation and curation, TRUST establishes an economic framework that rewards contributors and penalizes misinformation, ensuring that valuable and verified information stands out. The integration of bonding curves, staking mechanisms, and governance rewards creates a dynamic system where data is continuously validated, evolving the digital ecosystem into a more transparent and trustworthy knowledge-sharing platform.









Intuition has officially opened the eligibility check for the TRUST token airdrop. Users can visit the official website to verify whether they qualify. According to the project's roadmap, following the launch of the Phase 1 eligibility checker and registration portal, the next milestone will be the TGE (Token Generation Event). The final TGE date will be subject to the official announcement published by the Intuition team.





Check Eligibility













The TRUST token plays several important roles within the Intuition ecosystem:





1) Gas Token of the Intuition Network: TRUST functions as the native gas token for the Intuition network. By directly linking network operations to the token, demand for TRUST increases in proportion to on-chain activity.





2) Data Creation and Curation: Participants use TRUST to create and curate new knowledge objects on the network. Users can stake TRUST on specific pieces of information to obtain a greater ownership share and increase the weight or credibility of that data within the system.





3) Incentivizing High-Quality Contributions: The more useful and trustworthy a piece of information is, the more engagement it attracts. As interaction volume grows, additional TRUST is distributed to contributors based on the value and reliability of the data they provide.





4) Bonding for Network Security: Users can lock TRUST tokens in bonding contracts for a fixed duration, similar to staking mechanisms in proof-of-stake systems. In return, they receive protocol emission rewards while contributing to the overall security and stability of the network.





5) Governance and Voting Power: When users bond or lock TRUST tokens, they receive governance rights that allow them to submit new proposals or vote on existing ones, thereby influencing protocol parameters, incentive structures, and the strategic direction of the Intuition ecosystem.









Intuition adopts an innovative three-layer architectural design, with each layer serving a clearly defined function:









The Intuition Network is a customized Layer-3 blockchain built on Base, utilizing the Arbitrum Orbit technology stack and AnyTrust data availability solution. This architecture delivers significant performance advantages:

~99.99% Cost Reduction: Transaction costs are dramatically lower compared to most competitors.

100x Speed Improvement: Transaction confirmation times are greatly accelerated.

Full On-Chain Storage: Every credential, Atom, and Triple is permanently recorded on-chain.









The Protocol Layer defines the rules and logic governing how knowledge is represented and monetized within the Intuition ecosystem. It consists of three core mechanisms:





Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs): Anyone can permissionlessly create new decentralized identifiers, which can represent people, concepts, objects, or any other entities. This openness ensures inclusivity and scalability across the system.





Economics Drive Convergence: Although identifiers can be freely created, bonding curves and token-based incentive mechanisms guide the community toward convergence on shared canonical Atoms. This allows concepts to be referenced consistently and universally across the entire internet.





Standardized Consensus: Intuition employs a cryptoeconomic consensus mechanism to establish a "state of states" across its ledger, incentivizing convergence around common data schemas, structures, and relationships. This ensures that as the knowledge graph expands, it becomes increasingly interoperable rather than more fragmented.









The Rust Subnet serves as a high-performance indexing and query layer designed for developers. Its main features include:

Real-Time API: Supports authenticated read and write operations.

GraphQL and TypeScript SDKs: Enable fast and seamless integration.

Local Replication Options: Provide enhanced privacy protection and optimized performance.









The value of Intuition lies not only in its technological innovation but also in the new kinds of user experiences it enables:





Personalized Internet: Users can create and curate a universal, portable identity that allows applications and AI systems across the web to recognize them instantly. This enhances individual user experiences while also improving the overall online experience for those who follow and trust their insights.





Trusted Memory for AI: For developers, building on Intuition eliminates the need to reinvent trust, identity, or data models from scratch. The platform provides a ready-made framework for creating AI systems with verifiable, persistent, and interoperable memory.





Decentralized Reputation System: In Intuition, reputation is no longer dictated by centralized platforms but co-created by the community through economic signaling. Users who consistently make accurate judgments in a specific domain gain higher-weighted Signals, granting them greater influence and higher rewards within that field.





Revolution in Content Recommendation: Traditional recommendation algorithms are controlled by platforms and optimized for their own interests (such as maximizing ad impressions) rather than user benefit (discovering better content). In Intuition, recommendations can be based on the Signals of people a user trusts, and users can earn rewards when others engage with content they recommend.









Mission: Intuition's mission is to democratize the creation, curation, and monetization of data access through a decentralized, token-weighted knowledge graph. By leveraging the TRUST token, individuals can verify, own, and profit from the data they contribute, ensuring that every piece of information is supported by both economic value and verifiable integrity.





Vision: Intuition envisions a world where data ownership and trust are decentralized, returning control and value to individuals. By cultivating a decentralized network of knowledge, the project aims to build a transparent, verifiable, and self-evolving ecosystem that continuously adapts to changing standards of authenticity and relevance, driving collective intelligence and empowering communities worldwide.









Intuition represents a fundamental shift in the paradigm of internet data ownership, from platform-controlled, closed, and siloed data models to user-owned, open, and interconnected knowledge graphs. By transforming information into verifiable and tradable assets, Intuition not only gives users genuine control over their data but also establishes an economic system that incentivizes the creation and sharing of high-quality information.





In the world of Intuition, every like can gain value, every comment can earn a reward, and every digital identity truly belongs to its owner. This is more than just a technological innovation; it is a rethinking of the internet's underlying value distribution. As the era of artificial intelligence unfolds, high-quality and verifiable data will become increasingly vital. The infrastructure Intuition is building aims to serve as the critical bridge connecting human knowledge, machine intelligence, and economic incentives.





Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.



