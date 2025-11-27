What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment





1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.

2) Fan Token Innovation: Through Fan Tokens™, fans can participate in club decisions and enjoy exclusive rewards and experiences with over 2 million wallet users to date.

3) World-Class Governance: Powered by a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus mechanism, the network is secured by 11 top-tier validators, including OKX, Animoca Brands, and Paris Saint-Germain.

4) Technical Compatibility: Fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), supporting all existing Ethereum tools while offering faster transaction confirmations and reasonable fees.

5) Mature Ecosystem: With a complete infrastructure that includes the Socios.com platform and the FanX decentralized exchange, Chiliz provides comprehensive support for developers.









Chiliz is a blockchain platform designed specifically for sports and entertainment. By leveraging Fan Tokens, it connects over 70 top-tier teams with millions of fans worldwide, redefining the way sports enthusiasts engage with their favorite teams. Through digital innovation and community participation, Chiliz is transforming how fans interact with the clubs and organizations they love.









Chiliz was born from a vision to empower sports fans to become more than spectators, to truly take part in their favorite teams' journeys. Traditionally, fans could only show support through tickets, merchandise, or viewership. With blockchain technology, Chiliz introduces an entirely new dimension of engagement.





At the core of the platform lies fan participation through tokenization. Sports teams and clubs can issue their own Fan Tokens on the Chiliz Chain, allowing supporters to take part in team-related voting, earn exclusive rewards, and enjoy unique fan experiences. This model breaks away from traditional one-way interaction and builds a genuine two-way relationship between teams and their communities.









As a sovereign blockchain, Chiliz Chain offers several technical advantages:





1) Autonomy and Security: As a sovereign chain, Chiliz ensures stability and security for selected validators, maintaining reliable network operations.





2) On-Chain Governance: The distributed system and on-chain governance model guarantee transparency and democratic decision-making.





3) EVM Compatibility: Fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), developers can deploy smart contracts using familiar Ethereum tools without learning new programming paradigms. Chiliz also provides faster transaction confirmations and more reasonable fees.





4) Cross-Chain Interoperability: Integrated with the Ethereum mainnet and designed to support connections with other blockchains in the future, Chiliz aims to build a broader and more interconnected ecosystem.













Fan Tokens™ are the core innovation of Chiliz and represent the largest category of sports digital assets in the blockchain industry. Since their launch in 2019, they have attracted partnerships with many of the world’s top sports brands.









User Base: With more than 2 million Fan Token wallets, Chiliz has built a vast and vibrant global community. These users are not just passive holders, they actively take part in voting and engagement activities, shaping their clubs' future.





Real-World Utility: Fan Token holders can participate in various club decisions, from kit designs and celebration songs to training camp events. They also gain access to exclusive merchandise, meet-and-greet opportunities, VIP experiences, and other special privileges.













Socios.com: As the primary platform for Fan Tokens™, Socios.com delivers a complete Web3 sports experience. Users can purchase and trade Fan Tokens, participate in voting events, and enjoy a variety of exclusive fan rewards all in one ecosystem.





FanX: FanX is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built specifically for Fan Tokens. It offers seamless token swapping services, enhancing the liquidity and accessibility of Fan Tokens across the Chiliz ecosystem.









Chiliz Chain operates on a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus mechanism, secured by a top-tier network of 11 global validators:

Blockchain Leaders: Industry giants such as OKX, Animoca Brands, and Ankr provide technological support and network security.

Financial Institutions: The participation of financial powerhouse SBI Holdings strengthens the platform’s credibility and stability.

Energy Sector: The inclusion of EDF Group, France's state-owned energy supplier, highlights traditional industry recognition of blockchain innovation.

Sports Pioneers: Paris Saint-Germain made history as the first sports team to become a blockchain validator, setting a precedent for direct club participation in network governance.

Asian Influence: The involvement of K League, Asia's leading football league, underscores Chiliz's expanding impact across the global sports market.

This diverse validator structure ensures decentralization, security, and cross-industry collaboration, reflecting broad trust and support for the Chiliz network.













CHZ is the native token of the Chiliz ecosystem, serving multiple core functions:

Medium of Exchange: Used to purchase Fan Tokens and pay network transaction fees.

Staking and Governance: Holders can stake CHZ to participate in network governance and earn rewards.

Ecosystem Incentives: Rewards developers, validators, and community contributors for their participation and support.









In August 2025, Chiliz implemented the Pepper8 governance proposal, introducing major updates to the token economy model:

Decreasing Inflation Model: This is changing the previous inflation model and with a decrease of inflation between Year 3 and Year 7 until the Initial Supply matches the Initial Supply schedule implemented by the previous Dragon8 hard fork, which will happen in Year 8.

New Partner Integrations: Partnerships such as the integration of Paribu Net (Turkey) further expand CHZ’s accessibility and market presence.

Governance Optimization: The hard fork demonstrates the effectiveness of a community-driven governance model within the Chiliz ecosystem.





Key Advantages of the New Tokenomics Model:

Stronger incentives for community participation through enhanced rewards.

Sustainable long-term growth across the Chiliz Chain ecosystem, ensuring lasting motivation for all participants.

Expanded DeFi development opportunities within the Chiliz Chain.

Ongoing ecosystem funding support, with dedicated allocations for ecosystem growth, operations, and community initiatives, ensuring the continued evolution and vitality of the Chiliz Chain network.













Chiliz provides comprehensive support for developers:

Complete Documentation: Detailed technical guides to help developers get started quickly.

Free Training: Programs such as Rise Bootcamp offer free courses to help developers become Chiliz Chain experts.

Community Support: Active Discord and Telegram communities offer real-time assistance and collaboration.

Technical Compatibility: With full EVM compatibility, Ethereum developers can seamlessly migrate their projects to Chiliz Chain.









Developers building on Chiliz Chain gain unique benefits:

Instant Audience: Access to over 2 million Fan Token wallet users, providing an immediate user base.

Brand Endorsement: Opportunities to collaborate with world-class sports brands enhance credibility and user appeal.

Scalability: Through a network of 70+ official Fan Tokens, apps can rapidly scale to millions of potential users.









Chiliz encourages developers to explore a wide range of creative applications:

Fan Engagement Platforms: Voting systems, interactive games, and social applications.

NFT Marketplaces: Platforms for trading sports memorabilia and digital collectibles.

DeFi Applications: Financial services and products built around Fan Tokens.

Fan Token Utilities: Applications built around Fan Tokens to bring more utilities around Fan Tokens.













Chiliz is leading the sports industry into the Web3 era by seamlessly integrating blockchain technology with sports and entertainment, creating a truly unique ecosystem. With the continued onboarding of top-tier sports brands, ongoing technological upgrades, and a steadily expanding ecosystem, Chiliz is poised to become a vital bridge between traditional sports and the blockchain world, ushering hundreds of millions of sports fans into a new era of decentralization.



