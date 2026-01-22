MEXC Referral Ambassador Program Complete Guide: Upgrade Your Level and Earn High Rewards with Passive Income





The MEXC Referral Ambassador Program provides a long-term, community-driven incentive system for all users. This guide explains the program structure, upgrade rules, reward distribution, and major advantages.





Become a MEXC Ambassador









The MEXC Referral Ambassador Program is a multi-level incentive system designed to reward users who invite new members and help increase trading activity on the platform.





Referral Ambassador Program Key Features:

Community-driven model: Performance is based on both valid referral and referees' trading volume.

Three referral levels: Rising, Elite, and Champion.

Diverse reward mechanisms: High referral commissions, special events, and gift privileges.

Bi-monthly evaluation cycle: Each cycle is an independent two-month assessment period.





Value of becoming a Referral Ambassador: As an Ambassador, you help promote MEXC and contribute to the growth of the community. By inviting new users and encouraging trading activity, you can earn ongoing passive income and unlock a wide range of exclusive benefits through level progression.













The program uses a clear tier system. Each level has specific requirements and provides different benefits.

Level Title Eligible Referrals Referees' Futures Trading Volume (USDT) 1 Rising Ambassador 0 0–100 USDT 2 Elite Ambassador 1–4 100–10,000 USDT 3 Champion Ambassador ≥ 5 ≥ 10,000 USDT













The Referral Ambassador Program operates on independent two-month evaluation cycles.





Evaluation period: Each cycle lasts two months. When the cycle ends, the system re-evaluates your level based on your performance during that period.





Level continuation and reassessment: Your level in the next cycle is calculated based on your eligible referrals and their Futures trading volume in the previous cycle.





Rules include:

Performance in the current cycle determines your level for the next cycle.

If you reach a higher-level threshold, such as Elite Ambassador, you will be promoted to that level in the next cycle.

Ambassadors who perform exceptionally well may advance, while those with lower activity may be reassessed.





Fair competition: This mechanism ensures consistent competitiveness and encourages Ambassadors to remain active rather than slowing down after reaching a certain level.









The program offers three major categories of rewards.





Privilege 1: Invite Friends to Earn High Commissions: Referral Ambassadors can earn up to 40% commissions from your referees' trading fees. Champion Ambassadors can receive an additional 5% trading fee rebate.





Privilege 2: Access Exclusive Events and Special Rewards: Elite and Champion Ambassadors gain access to exclusive limited-time events. Completing the required tasks to claim special rewards as well as additional benefits.





Privilege 3: Points Redemption and Reward Boosts: Champion Ambassadors can join points redemption events, earning points through referrals or by trading. Redeem points for grand prizes, including gold bars, and enjoy a variety of additional rewards.





More personalized benefits and rewards will be introduced soon.





Join Now













All MEXC users automatically qualify as Rising Ambassadors. No application or fees are required. Generate your referral link to begin inviting friends and earning commission.









Unlike many referral systems with unclear rules, the MEXC Referral Ambassador Program provides clear upgrade criteria. You can see your progress at any time and plan your promotional strategy accordingly.









Ambassador earnings come from more than just referral commissions. Exclusive event rewards and redeeming points provide additional sources of income.









Once your invitees remain active, you continue earning commission from their trading activity. As your network grows and trading volume increases, your income can grow significantly over time.









Becoming a Referral Ambassador connects you to a global community of active users. You can:

Exchange strategies with other successful Ambassadors

Access promotional resources and guidance from MEXC

Receive early updates on platform features and market opportunities









The MEXC Referral Ambassador Program provides a fair, clear, and highly rewarding platform for users who want to share MEXC with others. Whether you are new to crypto or an experienced community builder, the program offers a growth path tailored to your needs.





Get started now:

1) Log in to your MEXC account and generate your referral link

2) Share the advantages of MEXC with your network

3) Track your referral data and optimize your strategy

4) Work toward upgrading your level during each two-month cycle

5) Enjoy sustainable passive income and exclusive Ambassador benefits





Join the MEXC Referral Ambassador Program and grow alongside millions of traders as you seize opportunities in the crypto market.





Join Today









Disclaimer: This material does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor does it recommend the purchase, sale, or holding of any assets. MEXC Learn only provides informational references and does not constitute any investment advice. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. Any investment decisions made by users are unrelated to this platform.