What is Pieverse? The Timestamping and Compliance Infrastructure Built on x402

Pieverse is a Web3 payment and compliance infrastructure built on the x402 communication standard, designed to support agent-to-agent payments with built-in timestamping and regulatory verification.

It transforms on-chain transactions into audit-ready, tax-compliant receipts by combining blockchain-based timestamps with multi-jurisdiction compliance logic.

The project has no native token yet and recently announced strategic enterprise funding linked to CMS Holdings.

Pieverse is prioritizing infrastructure reliability and integrations aligned with the x402 standard ahead of any token or public market launch.









Pieverse offers timestamping and compliance infrastructure for Web3 payments. Each transfer, invoice, or airdrop can be recorded on-chain with a verifiable timestamp and a jurisdiction-specific receipt, enabling creators, DAOs , and businesses to operate with transparency and regulatory compliance. Rather than launching a token economy, Pieverse positions itself as an infrastructure-as-a-service layer for the x402 Agent Economy, ensuring that all agent transactions can be verified, audited, and aligned with global reporting standards.

















The x402 protocol defines how AI agents communicate and transact. Built on this foundation, Pieverse adds timestamping, document verification, and tax logic, making agent-to-agent payments business-ready and audit-compliant.





Layer Role Description x402 Protocol Communication Standard Defines interaction and payment message rules between AI agents. Pieverse Infrastructure Compliance & Timestamping Applies immutable timestamps and generates verifiable receipts.





According to Messari data , Pieverse has completed a $10 million strategic enterprise funding round associated with CMS Holdings, supporting development of x402-aligned payment infrastructure. Operating in a pre-Token Generation Event (TGE) phase, Pieverse emphasizes infrastructure adoption and regulatory readiness before any market release.









Pieverse is currently in its pre-TGE/pre-market stage, meaning it has not yet launched a public token. However, users interested in early access to ecosystem projects can explore related opportunities through the MEXC Pre-Market platform, where pre-listing assets undergo strict due diligence before being offered.





For new participants, MEXC provides two key resources to understand how Pre-Market works:













These guides equip users to understand how MEXC Pre-Market trading operates, the risks and potential advantages of early participation, and how projects like Pieverse move from an infrastructure-focused phase to public trading once their TGE is officially announced.









Challenge Current Web3 Gap Pieverse Approach Lack of verifiable receipts Payments lack formal proof Immutable timestamp and tamper-evident PDFs Tax and reporting friction Multi-region regulations Built-in tax logic (US, SG, JP, UK) with client-side privacy Disconnected tools Separate invoicing/airdrops/wallet Unified one-click workflow Agent accountability No time proof for Account-to-account (A2A) transactions x402-based timestamp verification





Pieverse is built around a single principle: time as proof of value. Its infrastructure merges blockchain timestamping with compliance logic, making crypto payments verifiable, auditable, and tax-ready.









Pieverse Timestamping transforms blockchain timestamps into professional business records. Each transaction records when it happened (timestamp), what occurred (transaction proof), and why it matters (compliance context). Users can create invoices, receive payments, and automatically generate PDF receipts aligned with local tax regulations. All processing occurs client-side, ensuring both privacy and audit transparency. Upcoming updates include multi-chain support, developer APIs, and accounting integrations. By turning timestamps into verified records, Pieverse makes crypto payments both trustworthy and professional.









Pieverse incorporates multi-region tax logic for jurisdictions including the US, UK, Singapore, Japan, and Germany, and automatically categorizes income types. It supports FIFO, LIFO, and average cost-basis accounting while keeping data private on-device, enabling regulatory compliance without centralized data storage.









Through simple API and wallet integrations, Pieverse enables:

Invoice creation in under 30 seconds

Auto-generated, branded receipts

Direct compatibility with DAO and enterprise tools





The platform brings traditional business rigor to Web3 payments, helping organizations operate with transparency and audit-ready records.









Freelancers & Creators: Pieverse allows individuals to generate professional invoices and tax-ready receipts for cryptocurrency income, simplifying financial reporting and compliance.





DAOs & Web3 Startups: Decentralized organizations can automate payouts and partner payments with built-in timestamped audit trails, ensuring transparency and accountability across distributed teams.





Cross-Border Teams: Pieverse streamlines multi-region compliance for global operations, reducing reliance on traditional banking channels and minimizing delays in international transactions.





x402 Agents: Machine-to-machine commerce becomes possible with verifiable proof of time, enabling AI agents to transact autonomously while maintaining compliance and audit readiness.













By leveraging the x402 standard and emphasizing timestamping and audit layers, Pieverse establishes the foundation for a transparent, verifiable Agent Economy across emerging Web3 infrastructures.