What Is the Bitcoin Rainbow Chart? How to Use It for Market Analysis?

The bitcoin rainbow chart is a colorful visual tool that helps investors understand Bitcoin's long-term price trends and market cycles.

This guide explains what the bitcoin rainbow chart is, how to read its color bands, and practical ways to use it for market analysis.

You'll learn when Bitcoin might be undervalued or overvalued based on historical patterns, along with the chart's limitations and accuracy considerations.

New to Bitcoin? Our complete investment guide covers fundamentals before price analysis.





Key Takeaways

The Bitcoin Rainbow Chart visualizes Bitcoin's historical price movements through color-coded bands on a logarithmic scale to identify potential market cycle phases.

Nine color bands range from dark blue (extreme undervaluation/"Fire Sale") to dark red (extreme overvaluation/"Maximum Bubble Territory"), helping investors gauge market sentiment.

The chart works best when combined with other indicators like Stock-to-Flow, Fear & Greed Index, and Bitcoin halving cycle analysis rather than used alone.

Created in 2014 and updated in 2023, the Rainbow Chart cannot predict black swan events like COVID-19 or FTX collapse but provides useful long-term perspective.

Different platforms use varying formulas (V1 vs V2), causing Bitcoin to appear in different color bands depending on which version you check.

The chart is designed for multi-year analysis and educational purposes only, not as financial advice or a precise short-term trading tool.





The bitcoin rainbow chart is a long-term valuation tool that visualizes Bitcoin's historical price movements using rainbow-colored bands overlaid on a logarithmic growth curve

The chart uses a logarithmic scale rather than a linear one because Bitcoin's growth happens in percentage terms. When Bitcoin jumped from $1 to $10, that's a 10x increase—the same as going from $10,000 to $100,000.

A logarithmic chart shows both moves as equal sized, making it easier to spot patterns across Bitcoin's entire history.

Each colored band represents different market sentiment phases, helping investors identify potential buying and selling zones based on where Bitcoin's current price sits within the rainbow spectrum.





The dark blue zone signals extreme undervaluation, often appearing when media declares "Bitcoin is dead" during major market corrections.

This band historically represents the strongest buying opportunity for long-term investors willing to accumulate during periods of maximum fear.

Bitcoin rarely stays in this zone for extended periods, making it a critical accumulation phase for patient holders.





The blue "Buy!" band indicates significant undervaluation as the market shows early recovery signs from corrections.

The green "Accumulate" zone suggests Bitcoin remains undervalued but gaining strength, representing fair value territory for building positions.

Light green "Still Cheap" signals slight undervaluation where Bitcoin trades below historical averages but approaches neutral pricing.

These three bands typically offer favorable risk-reward ratios for investors focusing on multi-year holding periods.





The yellow "HODL!" band represents fairly valued territory where Bitcoin trades near its long-term growth trajectory.

This neutral zone suggests patience rather than action, as the market sits between accumulation and distribution phases.

Investors typically maintain their positions during yellow band periods, avoiding both aggressive buying and selling decisions.





Light orange "Is This a Bubble?" marks the beginning of potential overvaluation as prices accelerate beyond sustainable growth rates.

The orange "FOMO Intensifies" band signals likely overvaluation, often accompanied by mainstream media hype and new investors entering during late-stage rallies.

Red "Sell. Seriously, SELL!" indicates significant overvaluation where strategic profit-taking becomes reasonable for non-long-term holders.

Dark red "Maximum Bubble Territory" represents extreme overvaluation, historically preceding major market corrections where prices dropped 70-80% from peaks.













Start by locating Bitcoin's current price on the bitcoin rainbow chart live version to determine which color band it occupies today.

Compare the current position with historical patterns to understand whether similar price levels led to rallies or corrections in previous cycles.

Check multiple rainbow chart versions since different platforms like Blockchaincenter and BitBo use slightly different formulas, which may place current prices in adjacent bands.





The bitcoin rainbow chart works best when paired with the Stock-to-Flow model , which measures Bitcoin's scarcity based on supply dynamics after each halving event.

Another mathematical model: Bitcoin Power Law for long-term predictions.

Cross-reference rainbow chart signals with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index to confirm whether market sentiment aligns with the chart's color band implications.

When the rainbow chart shows blue/green zones while the Stock-to-Flow model indicates undervaluation, confidence in accumulation strategies increases significantly.





Long-term holders should focus on accumulating Bitcoin when the btc rainbow chart shows blue or green bands, representing historical buying opportunities with favorable risk-reward ratios.

Evaluate current conditions: Is now a good time to buy Bitcoin?

Active traders can consider partial profit-taking when prices reach orange or red zones, though timing exact tops remains impossible even with chart guidance.

Risk management requires never using the rainbow chart as your sole decision-making tool, as it cannot predict sudden regulatory changes, exchange failures, or macroeconomic shocks.

Dollar-cost averaging strategies work well with rainbow chart insights, increasing purchase amounts during blue/green phases and reducing exposure during orange/red periods.





Never treat the bitcoin rainbow price chart as a precise prediction tool since it visualizes historical patterns rather than guaranteeing future price movements.

Short-term traders often misuse the chart by expecting quick moves between bands, but the rainbow chart is designed for multi-year analysis, not daily trading decisions.

Ignoring fundamental factors like regulatory developments, institutional adoption, or technological upgrades can lead to poor decisions even when chart signals seem clear.





The bitcoin rainbow chart relies heavily on historical data and cannot predict unprecedented black swan events like the COVID-19 crash or FTX exchange collapse

Different versions exist (V1 vs V2) with no universally accepted formula, causing Bitcoin to appear in different color bands depending on which platform you check.

The chart provides no guidance for short-term price movements and can remain in one band for months during consolidation periods.

It ignores fundamental analysis factors including macroeconomic conditions, interest rates, inflation, regulatory changes, and technological upgrades.

As Bitcoin matures and volatility decreases, the chart requires periodic recalibration to remain relevant, as shown by the 2023 update that flattened the curve.

The model assumes continued adoption and exponential growth, which may not hold true if Bitcoin transitions to a stable, mature asset class.

Retrospective bias means the chart fits past data perfectly but struggles when market dynamics shift in unexpected directions.

The colored bands and their labels are subjectively determined without scientific consensus on exact price ranges for each zone.









What is bitcoin rainbow chart?

The bitcoin rainbow chart is a logarithmic visualization tool that uses colored bands to show Bitcoin's historical price patterns and help identify potential market cycle phases.





Is the bitcoin rainbow chart accurate?

The chart has historically kept Bitcoin within its bands but cannot predict sudden market events and should be used alongside other analysis methods rather than as a standalone prediction tool.





How to use bitcoin rainbow chart?

Identify which color band Bitcoin currently occupies, compare with historical patterns, and combine insights with other indicators like Stock-to-Flow and Fear & Greed Index for informed decisions.





What is the bitcoin rainbow chart current position?

Check live versions on Blockchaincenter.net or similar platforms since the chart updates daily with the latest closing price and current band placement.





Bitcoin rainbow chart vs stock to flow?

The rainbow chart focuses on market sentiment and price cycles while Stock-to-Flow measures supply scarcity, making them complementary tools that validate each other when signals align.





Is bitcoin rainbow chart tradingview available?

TradingView does not have an official built-in bitcoin rainbow chart indicator, but you can access live versions through dedicated cryptocurrency analysis websites like Blockchaincenter.net





The bitcoin rainbow chart serves as a valuable educational tool for understanding Bitcoin's long-term market cycles and sentiment phases.

While it offers helpful visual guidance for identifying potential accumulation and distribution zones, the chart should never be your only decision-making factor.

Combine rainbow chart insights with fundamental analysis, other technical indicators, and awareness of macroeconomic conditions for a complete investment approach.

Visit MEXC to start your Bitcoin trading journey with a platform that supports informed decision-making based on comprehensive market analysis.





For comprehensive Bitcoin knowledge, explore our ultimate BTC beginner's guide.