What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

Status Type
Time-Frame
Condition
New High
Today High
24 hours
The highest price in the past 1 minute equals today's / this week's / this month's highest price. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
Weekly High
24×7 hours
Monthly High
24×30 hours
Price Up
5m Tick
Within 5 minutes
Token price increase 3% ≤ rise < 7%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
2H Tick
Within 2 hours
5m Rise
Within 5 minutes
Token price increase 7% ≤ rise < 11%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
2H Rise
Within 2 hours
5m Surge
Within 5 minutes
Token price increase ≥ 11%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
2H Surge
Within 2 hours
New Low
Today Low
24 hours
The lowest price in the past 1 minute equals today's / this week's / this month's lowest price. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
Weekly Low
24×7 hours
Monthly Low
24×30 hours
Price Down
5m Dip
Within 5 minutes
Token price decrease 3% ≤ drop < 7%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
2H Dip
Within 2 hours
5m Drop
Within 5 minutes
Token price decrease 7% ≤ drop < 11%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
2H Drop
Within 2 hours
5m Plunge
Within 5 minutes
Token price decrease ≥ 11%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
2H Plunge
Within 2 hours
Pullback
Pullback
——
(Daily High − Daily Open) / Daily Open ≥ 8% and (1-minute candlestick close − Daily High) / Daily High ≤ −5%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
Rally
Rally
——
(Daily Low − Daily Open) / Daily Open ≤ −8% and (1-minute candlestick close − Daily Low) / Daily Low ≥ 5%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
Price Up & High Vol.
Tick, High Vol.
——
7% ≤ 15-minute price increase < 11% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds
Rise, High Vol.
——
11% ≤ 15-minute price increase < 15% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds
Surge, High Vol.
——
15-minute price increase ≥ 15% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds
Price Down & High Vol.
Dip, High Vol.
——
7% ≤ 15-minute price decrease < 11% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds
Drop, High Vol.
——
11% ≤ 15-minute price decrease < 15% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds
Plunge, High Vol.
——
15-minute price decrease ≥ 15% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds
