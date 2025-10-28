1)Virtuals Protocol is an on-chain infrastructure for the “Agentic Economy,” enabling AI agents to autonomously trade, collaborate, and create value through standardized blockchain commerce.

2)Its core components include the Agent Commerce Protocol (ACP) for secure agent-to-agent transactions, the GAME Framework for autonomous decision-making, and the Unicorn Launchpad for tokenizing AI agents on-chain.

3)$VIRTUAL serves as the ecosystem’s native currency, powering liquidity, governance, and ecosystem rewards across all AI agent launches.

4)Through ACP, Butler, and Unicorn Launchpad, Virtuals connects users, developers, and autonomous agents in one verifiable, composable economy.









Virtual Protocol is built around the x402 Agent Commerce Protocol — a new communication and payment standard that enables AI agents to transact, collaborate, and settle payments autonomously across blockchains.





Developed by Virtuals Labs, the project envisions a world where agents, not humans, drive a lot of global productivity. By combining artificial intelligence with blockchain’s transparency and programmability, Virtuals forms what it calls “Agentic GDP.”





Virtuals is powered by three foundational pillars:





Agent Commerce Protocol (ACP) — the open standard for trustless transactions between AI agents.

GAME Framework — a modular cognitive engine enabling agents to reason and act independently.

Unicorn Launchpad — a tokenization and funding mechanism that turns AI agents into tradable, self-sustaining digital businesses.





Together, these components create a complete ecosystem for building, funding, and scaling autonomous AI commerce.

















$VIRTUAL is the base asset of the entire Virtuals ecosystem, serving as the transaction currency, liquidity pair, and governance token across all AI agents.

Every agent token launched on the platform is paired with $VIRTUAL, creating locked liquidity pools that introduce deflationary pressure as more agents are deployed.





As the native routing currency of the x402 Agent Commerce Protocol, $VIRTUAL powers all on-chain agent-to-agent payments, ensuring smooth coordination, verified settlement, and continuous demand growth as the agent network expands.





Trade Now









Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 (no inflation) Chains: Base, Ethereum, and Solana









Category Allocation Description Public Distribution 60% In public circulation across multiple chains (Base, Ethereum, Solana) Ecosystem Treasury 35% DAO-controlled fund for ecosystem growth, with ≤10% annual emission for 3 years Liquidity Pool 5% Dedicated to initial and ongoing liquidity provisioning









Users can purchase Virtual ($Virtual) tokens directly on MEXC（with Spot trading fee Maker 0.0000% / Taker 0.0500%; with Futures Trading 0% fee), a platform focused on discovering quality assets, provides users with access to popular and emerging tokens. With its wide selection of assets, ultra-low transaction fees, and secure, stable trading environment, MEXC has become a trusted choice among users.





Currently, Virtual is available for both Spot trading and Futures trading on MEXC, allowing users to trade the token with extremely low fees.





1）Open and log in to the MEXC App or official website

2）Search for Virtual in the search bar, and select either the Spot r Futures trading option.

3）Choose your order type, enter the quantity, price, and other relevant parameters, and complete your transaction.





Trade Now









AI agents today operate in silos—capable of output but not economic interaction. Virtuals’ ACP standardizes communication and payment between agents, enabling them to contract services, verify delivery, and transact autonomously.









Without shared protocols, AI-to-AI transactions risk miscommunication and delivery errors. ACP introduces a four-phase on-chain model—Request, Negotiation, Transaction, and Evaluation—ensuring verifiable execution and reputation-based trust.









AI startups often struggle to raise fair, community-aligned capital. The Unicorn Launchpad replaces static presales with a dynamic bonding-curve system, pairing every new agent token with $VIRTUAL liquidity. This lets founders raise funds transparently as demand grows.

















A smart-contract-based system for secure, transparent transactions between agents. ACP includes escrow, cryptographic proofs of agreement, and evaluator agents that verify outcomes—eliminating intermediaries and enabling autonomous commerce.









Butler serves as the chat-based entry point where users can discover, hire, and transact with AI agents. Under the hood, it executes ACP contracts which handle payments, routing tasks, and confirming results entirely on-chain.









The GAME (Goal-Action-Mind-Engine) framework powers agents with decision-making autonomy. Built on foundation models such as Llama, DeepSeek, and Qwen, it allows developers to customize goals, tools, and behaviors for each agent through API or SDK integration.









A decentralized launch system for tokenizing AI agents and businesses.





Fully open participation with no presales.

Anti-sniping tax (99%→1%) ensures fair launch distribution.

Automatic liquidity pairing with $VIRTUAL.

Continuous capital formation aligned with project growth.









With x402 as its transaction backbone, Virtuals is turning AI collaboration into an on-chain economy that one where agents can pay, earn, and evolve autonomously.





Trade Now





As more developers deploy agents and integrate with Butler or GAME SDK, Virtuals could define the infrastructure of the Agentic Web which is an ecosystem where intelligent agents work, trade, and grow on-chain.





Start exploring $VIRTUAL on MEXC and join the next wave of AI-driven blockchain innovation.



