What Is VOOI (VOOI)? Non-Custodial Perpetual DEX Aggregator Explained





1) VOOI is a non-custodial perpetual DEX aggregator that routes trades across multiple DEXs without holding user funds.

2) The platform leverages chain abstraction and intent-based execution to enable gasless, unified cross-chain trading.

3) VOOI aggregates over 200 markets, covering crypto assets, tokenized RWAs, commodities, indices, and forex.

4) The $VOOI token serves governance and incentive functions, with a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens.

5) VOOI is listed on MEXC, supporting both Spot and Futures trading, improving liquidity and accessibility for global traders.









VOOI is a non-custodial decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator designed for futures and spot trading across multiple blockchains. Instead of operating its own order books or holding user funds, VOOI functions as a software interface layer that connects traders to liquidity from multiple perpetual DEXs through chain abstraction and intent-based execution.





Launched in May 2024, VOOI introduced its V2 Light upgrade in July 2025, enabling gasless trading, unified cross-chain balances, and simplified one-click execution. As of December 2025, VOOI aggregates over 200 markets spanning cryptocurrencies, tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), commodities, indices, and forex, while routing orders to protocols such as Orderly Network, Hyperliquid, GMX, SynFutures, KiloEx, and Ostium.





VOOI's native governance token, VOOI, launched on December 18, 2025, following cumulative platform trading volumes exceeding $27 billion.

















VOOI has a fixed total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no inflation mechanism. As of December 2025, approximately 12.7% of the supply is in circulation. The token exists on both Ethereum and BNB Chain, with Ethereum serving as the primary deployment and BNB Chain supporting bridged liquidity for exchange listings. VOOI is designed primarily as a governance and incentive token, rather than a fee-capture or yield-bearing asset. Holding the token does not entitle holders to claims on protocol revenue in the traditional sense, reflecting VOOI's positioning as a non-custodial execution layer rather than a trading venue.





Category Allocation Tokens Airdrops and Community Sale 10.53% 105.3M Community Growth and Marketing (incl. Airdrop Season 2) 27.82% 278.2M VOOI Foundation 31.00% 310M Contributors 17.00% 170M Private community round and strategic investors 13.65% 136.5M Total 100% 1,000M









Within the VOOI ecosystem, VOOI is used for governance participation, incentive alignment, and access-based benefits. Token holders may receive fee discounts, reward boosts, or early access to new features depending on governance decisions and platform policy. The token is also referenced in platform-level buyback mechanisms, although specific parameters are subject to future governance proposals.









The VOOI token is officially listed on MEXC, with support for both Spot and Perpetual Futures trading, allowing users to choose between direct price exposure and leveraged strategies based on their risk preferences. For users who want to buy or sell VOOI without leverage, MEXC Spot markets provide straightforward access and deep liquidity. Traders seeking advanced strategies, such as hedging or directional leverage, can also trade VOOI on MEXC Futures.





For readers new to crypto trading, the following guides explain the key differences between Spot and Futures markets, as well as basic trading mechanics and risk considerations:









Start Spot Trading VOOI on MEXC









The rise of decentralized perpetual trading has led to a fragmented landscape, where liquidity, execution quality, and user experience are split across chains and protocols. VOOI is designed as a response to this fragmentation.





First, perpetual DEX liquidity is distributed across multiple chains and venues. Traders seeking optimal execution often need to manage multiple wallets, bridges, and interfaces, increasing both operational complexity and error risk. VOOI abstracts this fragmentation by aggregating liquidity into a single interface, allowing users to interact with multiple DEXs without manually navigating each one.





Chain Abstracted Balance (CAB) system, which allows users to trade across supported blockchains using a single unified balance, while execution and gas costs are handled automatically in the background. Second, cross-chain trading introduces significant friction in the form of gas fees, bridge delays, and network switching. VOOI addresses this through itssystem, which allows users to trade across supported blockchains using a single unified balance, while execution and gas costs are handled automatically in the background.





intent-based execution, VOOI allows users to sign trading intents rather than fixed execution paths. These intents are then fulfilled by competing solvers that seek the most efficient route across integrated DEXs, improving price discovery and reducing Third, execution quality on decentralized platforms can vary widely depending on liquidity depth and routing logic. By using, VOOI allows users to sign trading intents rather than fixed execution paths. These intents are then fulfilled by competing solvers that seek the most efficient route across integrated DEXs, improving price discovery and reducing slippage





Finally, many on-chain derivatives platforms remain difficult to use on mobile devices or for less technical users. VOOI Light emphasizes a simplified, mobile-first interface while preserving non-custodial control, lowering the barrier to entry for on-chain perpetual trading.













VOOI's architecture is built around a strict non-custodial design philosophy. The platform does not hold user funds, operate order books, or act as a counterparty to trades. All transactions require user-signed approvals, and assets remain in user-controlled wallets throughout the trading process.





To support advanced UX features without compromising self-custody, VOOI leverages ERC-4337 account abstraction, enabling smart contract wallets that support gas abstraction, session keys, and social login flows while maintaining user ownership of assets.





The Chain Abstracted Balance system is central to VOOI's user experience. A small portion of funds is reserved to cover execution costs across supported chains, allowing users to trade without holding native gas tokens or manually bridging assets. From the user’s perspective, trading feels chain-agnostic, even though settlement occurs across multiple networks.





Execution is handled through an intent-based model. Instead of directly submitting orders to a specific DEX, users express desired outcomes, such as opening or closing a position at a given price range. VOOI aggregates quotes from integrated protocols and routes the order through the most efficient execution path. Over time, the platform's Order Memory Pool personalizes routing based on user behavior and historical execution outcomes.









As of late 2025, VOOI aggregates more than 200 tradable markets. These include standard crypto perpetuals and spot pairs, as well as tokenized exposures to equities, indices, commodities such as gold and oil, and selected forex pairs.





VOOI routes trades to a range of decentralized perpetual exchanges, including Orderly Network, Hyperliquid, GMX, KiloEx, SynFutures, Ostium, and Lighter. This multi-protocol approach allows the platform to source liquidity dynamically rather than relying on a single venue.





The platform supports a broad set of blockchains, including Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, BNB Chain, Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, Sei, Mantle, Blast, Taiko, and Manta. Both EVM and non-EVM networks are supported, reinforcing VOOI’s chain-agnostic positioning.









VOOI implements gasless trading at the interface level. Users pay a fixed opening fee of approximately $0.20 plus 0.1%, while closing fees are not charged by VOOI itself (though underlying DEX fees still apply). Gas costs are abstracted away via the CAB system.





The platform is available in two main interface modes. VOOI Pro offers granular controls and configuration options for experienced traders who want closer interaction with underlying DEX mechanics. VOOI Light, introduced in mid-2025, prioritizes speed and simplicity, offering one-click execution, unified balances, and a mobile-first layout.





VOOI also integrates social and gamified elements, including XP programs, paper trading with real-time data, and a Telegram Mini App that allows users to trade directly within the messaging platform.













VOOI operates as an unregulated software platform and explicitly states that it does not provide financial advice or custodial services. Users from certain jurisdictions, including the United States and Singapore, are restricted.





From a security perspective, there are currently no publicly disclosed third-party audits covering the full aggregation stack. While no major exploits have been reported, this represents a transparency gap compared with some established DeFi protocols. VOOI maintains a limited bug bounty program and relies on the security of underlying DEX integrations.





As with all non-custodial trading tools, users remain fully exposed to smart contract risks on the protocols to which trades are routed.









VOOI represents a distinct approach to decentralized trading infrastructure, positioning itself not as an exchange or liquidity protocol, but as a cross-chain execution and interface layer. By combining chain abstraction, intent-based execution, and a mobile-first design, the platform aims to reduce friction in on-chain perpetual trading while preserving self-custody.



