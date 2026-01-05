How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) on MEXC? Low Fees, Fast Execution & Safety Guide for Beginners

Dogecoin (DOGE), originally introduced as a memecoin in 2013, has come a long way from its playful beginnings to becoming one of the most recognized cryptocurrencies worldwide. Despite itsDogecoin (DOGE), originally introduced as a memecoin in 2013, has come a long way from its playful beginnings to becoming one of the most recognized cryptocurrencies worldwide. Despite its
Jan 5, 2026
Dogecoin (DOGE), originally introduced as a memecoin in 2013, has come a long way from its playful beginnings to becoming one of the most recognized cryptocurrencies worldwide. Despite its inflationary nature and humorous origins, Dogecoin has established itself as a practical cryptocurrency for microtransactions, tipping, and community-driven initiatives.

In 2025, Dogecoin continues to hold significantmarket valueand relevance. Whether you're looking to use it for microtransactions, charitable donations, or just as a fun asset to hold, Dogecoin's unique community culture and accessibility make it a popular choice for newcomers and seasoned traders alike.

If you're looking to buyDogecoin on MEXC, this step-by-step guide will walk you through the process, ensuring you can buy DOGE easily, securely, and at a competitive price. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, we’ll show you how to quickly and efficiently purchase Dogecoin with fiat or crypto, and provide the tools and knowledge needed to navigate MEXC's trading platform.

TL;DR

  • Dogecoin (DOGE)is a popular meme-based cryptocurrency that has evolved into a reliable asset for micropayments, tipping, and charitable causes.
  • MEXCoffers a secure, easy-to-use platform for buying Dogecoin with competitive fees and fast transactions.
  • To buy Dogecoin on MEXC, you need to sign up for an account, deposit funds, and place an order.
  • The process includes selecting fiat or crypto deposits, choosing a trading pair, and completing the transaction.
  • MEXC provides advanced security, fast withdrawals, and a liquid DOGE trading market.

Why Choose MEXC to Buy Dogecoin?


MEXC is one of theleading cryptocurrency exchangesthat allows users to buy, sell, and tradeDogecoin (DOGE)withcompetitive fees,deep liquidity, andsecure risk management. Here is why MEXC is an excellent choice for purchasing Dogecoin:

  • Low Fees: MEXC offers cost-effective trading, ensuring you get the best value for your Dogecoin transactions. It has one of the lowest trading fees in the industry, making it more affordable for users to execute trades, even in smaller amounts. If you're looking for low transaction fees, you can check out more details onhow exchanges set their fee structures here.
  • High Liquidity: With high trading volume, MEXC ensures fast order execution and better price stability, reducing the risk of slippage when buying or selling Dogecoin. This liquidity helps ensure that your orders are filled promptly. For more insights into the importance of liquidity in cryptocurrency trading, check outthis guide.
  • User-Friendly Interface: The platform is designed to be beginner-friendly, offering intuitive navigation for new users while also catering to experienced traders with advanced features. MEXC's clean design and easy-to-find features make placing orders, reviewing trades, and managing assets efficient and hassle-free.
  • Security: MEXC prioritizes user security, providing 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication), cold storage for assets, and other advanced protections, ensuring your assets remain safe. Cryptocurrency security is critical, and you can learn more aboutprotecting your digital assets on MEXC.
  • Variety of Payment Methods: You can fund your MEXC account using fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies for added flexibility. Whether you prefer to deposit traditional currency via bank transfer or use crypto deposits like Bitcoin or Ethereum, MEXC accommodates different needs. For a deeper look at depositing funds into crypto exchanges, CoinDesk has an excellent breakdown on account funding.



Step-by-Step Guide: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) on MEXC

Create an Account on MEXC


Before you can buy Dogecoin (DOGE) on MEXC, you'll need to create an account. Here are the simple steps to get started:

  1. Visit the MEXC Website: Go toMEXC.com and click on theSign Upbutton to begin the sign-up process.


  1. Enter Your Information: Provide your email address and set a secure password for your account. You'll also be prompted to enter some personal details, including your name, country of residence, or region for verification purposes.

  1. Set Up Security Features: To enhance your account security, enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). This step is essential to protect your account from unauthorized access.

  2. Agree to the Terms and Conditions: Read and accept MEXC's terms to complete your account sign-up.
Once your account is created, you canlog inand proceed to the next step.

Deposit Funds Into Your MEXC Account


To buy Dogecoin, you first need to fund your account. MEXC allows you to deposit either fiat currency or cryptocurrencies. Here's how to do it:

Depositing Fiat Currency


  1. Go to the Wallets Tab: Once logged in, navigate to the Assets section of your account.
  2. Select Fiat Deposit: Choose the fiat currency you want to deposit (e.g., USD, EUR, etc.).
  3. Choose Payment Method: Select from available options, including bank transfer, credit card, or third-party payment systems like PayPal.
  4. Complete the Transaction: Follow the instructions to complete the deposit process. The fiat funds will be available in your MEXC account after confirmation. The typical deposit time varies by method, but it usually takes a few hours to process.

Depositing Cryptocurrency


  1. Access the Deposit Page: From the Assets section, click on Deposit.
  2. Select Cryptocurrency: Choose the cryptocurrency (e.g., Bitcoin, Ethereum) you want to deposit. Many users prefer depositing Bitcoin or Ethereum since it is widely supported andeasily converted to DOGE.
  3. Copy the Deposit Address: MEXC will provide you with a wallet address. Copy this address and use your wallet to send the funds to MEXC.
  4. Confirm the Deposit: After the transfer is complete, your crypto funds will appear in your MEXC wallet. It may takeseveral minutesto a few hours for the transaction to be processed, depending on the network speed and congestion.

Search for Dogecoin (DOGE) on MEXC


After funding your account, the next step is to search forDogecoin (DOGE). MEXC offers severalDOGE trading pairs(e.g., DOGE/USDT, DOGE/BTC, DOGE/ETH). Here's how to find it:

  1. Go to the Trading Section: Navigate to theMarkets sectionon MEXC's homepage.
  2. Search for DOGE: Type "DOGE" into the search bar to find all available trading pairs.
  3. Choose a Trading Pair: For example, if you depositedUSD, select theDOGE/USDTpair. This pair allows you to buy Dogecoin withTether (USDT), which is pegged to the USD.


MEXC offers arange of trading pairsfor Dogecoin, allowing users to choose the pair that fits their preferences.


Place an Order to Buy Dogecoin


Now that you've found Dogecoin on MEXC, it's time to place your order.

  1. Choose Your Order Type:
    1. Market Order: If you want to buy Dogecoin immediately at the current market price, choose Market Order. This is the fastest way to purchase DOGE.
    2. Limit Order: If you prefer to buy Dogecoin at a specific price, use a Limit Order. This order will only be filled when the price reaches your set price.

You can either use a limit order or place a market order.

  1. Enter the Amount: Specify the amount of Dogecoin you wish to buy. MEXC will show you the total price in your selected trading pair (e.g., USDT).
  2. Review the Order: Double-check the quantity, price, and total cost before submitting your order.
  3. Confirm and Place the Order: Once everything looks good, click on Buy DOGE to complete the transaction.

Your Dogecoin will be credited to your MEXC account once the order is filled. You can view your purchased Dogecoin under theAssetssection of your account.

Conclusion: Your Easy Path to Buying Dogecoin in 2026


MEXCprovides a seamless and secure platform for buying Dogecoin (DOGE). Whether you're looking to use DOGE for tipping, micropayments, or investing, MEXC offerscompetitive fees, high liquidity, and an easy-to-use interface.The exchange supports multiple payment methods, including fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, allowing you to fund your account however you prefer. With its low transaction fees and fast order execution, MEXC ensures that your Dogecoin transactions are executed promptly and efficiently.

By following this step-by-step guide, you're well on your way to becoming a Dogecoin owner and participating in the growing world of digital assets. Whether you're a first-time buyer or an experienced trader, MEXC provides a secure and user-friendly environment for purchasing Dogecoin. The platform's strong security measures, such astwo-factor authentication (2FA)and cold storage, ensure your funds are protected while giving you easy access to your Dogecoin investment.


FAQ: Buying Dogecoin on MEXC


  1. How do I buy Dogecoin on MEXC?

To buy Dogecoin on MEXC, create an account, deposit funds (fiat or crypto), search for DOGE in the trading section, and place an order. You can choose to execute your trade as a market or limit order, depending on your preferences.

  1. What payment methods are available on MEXC?

MEXC supportsbank transfers,credit/debit cards, andcryptocurrency depositsto fund your account. The exchange offers flexibility to suit various payment preferences.

  1. What are the fees for buying Dogecoin on MEXC?

MEXC charges0.2% per tradefor standard transactions. Additional fees may apply for deposits and withdrawals, depending on your selected payment method.

  1. Can I buy Dogecoin with a credit card on MEXC?

Yes, you can buy Dogecoin using acredit cardon MEXC. This option is ideal for quick, easy purchases, especially for beginners.

  1. Is MEXC safe for buying Dogecoin?

Yes, MEXC is asecure platformwith robustsecurity measures, including two-factor authentication (2FA)andcold storagefor platform funds. The platform adheres to industry standards to ensure your assets remain protected.
