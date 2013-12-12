DOGE

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency focused on actual utility as a currency. We provide fast block times and very low fees which make Dogecoin suitable for usage in micro-transactions but also as payment option for online shops. Dogecoin has been adopted as such by online retailers and can be used easily as means of consumer to consumer money transfer too.

NameDOGE

RankNo.8

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0097%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.84%

Circulation Supply149,457,716,383.70523

Max Supply

Total Supply149,457,716,383.70523

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2013-12-12 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.000559 USDT

All-Time High0.7375666,2021-05-08

Lowest Price0.000085474399384111,2015-05-07

Public BlockchainDOGE

IntroductionDogecoin is a cryptocurrency focused on actual utility as a currency. We provide fast block times and very low fees which make Dogecoin suitable for usage in micro-transactions but also as payment option for online shops. Dogecoin has been adopted as such by online retailers and can be used easily as means of consumer to consumer money transfer too.

