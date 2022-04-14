How to conduct pre-market trading?

1
Create Order
Choose the desired token, click [Create Order], and select the [Buy] tab. Next, enter the quantity and price to place a buy order.
2
Match Orders
Wait for a seller to match your order. Once a seller has accepted your order, simply wait to receive your tokens at the settlement time.
3
Order Settlement
You will receive the tokens from the seller at the settlement time. Otherwise, the platform will refund your order amount and provide appropriate compensation.
1
Select Order
Look for an existing Sell order on the MEXC pre-market that matches your desired price and quantity of tokens.
2
Match Orders
Review the quantity and price carefully, then click [Buy] and confirm your purchase.
3
Order Settlement
If the seller completes the settlement within the specified time, you will receive the tokens you purchased. Otherwise, the platform will refund your order amount and provide appropriate compensation.
1
Create Order
Choose the desired token, click [Create Order], and select the [Sell] tab. Next, enter the quantity and price to place a sell order. Submit the order and pay the corresponding amount (including the collateral).
2
Match Orders
Wait for a buyer to match your order. Once a buyer has accepted your order, be prepared to deliver the tokens within the settlement period.
3
Order Settlement
Make sure your spot account has sufficient tokens to deliver before the settlement time. Otherwise, your collateral will be forfeited.
1
Select Order
Look for an existing Buy order on the MEXC pre-market that matches your desired price and quantity of tokens.
2
Match Orders
Review the quantity and price carefully, then click [Sell] and confirm your sell to pay the corresponding amount (including the collateral).
3
Order Settlement
Make sure your spot account has sufficient tokens to deliver before the settlement time. Otherwise, your collateral will be forfeited.

FAQ

What is pre-market trading?

Pre-market trading on MEXC is a special over-the-counter (OTC) service. It allows investors to trade new crypto tokens before they are officially listed on the exchange. Buyers and sellers can match their trades by selecting their desired prices and volume. This gives early investors an edge.