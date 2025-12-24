The post Pump.fun’s 80% Grip on Solana Memecoins: Can It Last? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways One-click minting, bonding-curve “graduation” and locked LPs concentrated liquidity, pushing Pump.fun’s share to 75%-80% at its peak. Launches and fees are cyclical. After plunging 80% from January highs, activity snapped back by late August. Rivals (LetsBonk, HeavenDEX, Raydium LaunchLab) can flip share in the short term with fees or incentives, but network effects often pull activity back. Security incidents and US class-action litigation (including RICO claims) are the biggest overhangs on durability. Pump.fun is a Solana-native launchpad that makes launching a token as easy as a few clicks. New coins start on a bonding-curve contract, where around 800 million tokens are sold in sequence. Once that supply is bought out, the token “graduates,” and trading automatically shifts to an automated market maker (AMM). Today, that’s Pump.fun’s own decentralized exchange (DEX), PumpSwap (earlier launches migrated to Raydium). For creators, the cost is minimal. There’s no fee to mint, and graduation carries only a small, fixed charge of 0.015 Solana (SOL) deducted from the token’s liquidity rather than as a separate payment. After graduation, PumpSwap burns the liquidity provider (LP) tokens linked to the trading pair, effectively locking liquidity so it can’t be withdrawn manually. Funds can only move through regular trading activity. This design standardizes early price discovery for new memecoins while sharply reducing traditional rug-pull risks. Did you know? Only a tiny fraction of Pump.fun tokens ever “graduate.” In July and August 2025, the graduation rate hovered around 0.7%-0.8% of launches. How Pump.fun captured 80% of Solana’s memecoin launches Pump.fun’s dominance came from pairing ultra-low-friction token creation with a standardized path to liquidity. By routing new tokens through a bonding-curve graduation into an AMM, Pump.fun made early price discovery more predictable and reduced one of the main ways creators could rug-pull. As the Solana meme cycle picked up,…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.