Advantages

Earn up to 4% APR—among the highest stablecoin interest available

Just hold USDE and start earning daily interest

No staking or locking required. Your funds will be available at all times.

Earn Interest by Holding USDE in Just 3 Steps

1

Sign up for a MEXC account

Sign up on the official MEXC website or mobile app and complete KYC verification.

2

Buy or Deposit USDE

Enjoy the market's lowest fees on MEXC Spot trading

3

Earn USDE

Hold USDE and earn interest daily.

What is Ethena USDe (USDE)？

Ethena's synthetic dollar, USDe, aims to provide a censorship-resistant, scalable, and stable crypto-native solution. Unlike traditional stablecoins that rely on fiat reserves, USDe maintains a soft peg to the US dollar through a delta-hedging mechanism in derivatives markets. USDe is fully backed on-chain with complete transparency and is freely composable across the entire DeFi ecosystem.

Event Rules

Participation Requirements

Users must hold a minimum of 0.1 USDE in their Spot account to participate in this event. No manual registration, staking, or locking is required.

Interest Calculation
  1. 1. During the flexible term, the platform calculates interest based on the hourly average of the user's Spot account USDE balance and the APR.
  2. 2. The APR is dynamically adjusted based on on-chain interest and the total holdings of all platform users, with a maximum APR of up to 4%.
  3. 3. The actual interest rate is subject to the order page - Flexible Savings-Interest Details display.
Interest Distribution

Interest accrual begins when the hourly average USDE holding in the user's Spot account reaches 0.1 USDE. Interest accrues from T+1 hour, and the first interest distribution is made on T+1 day. Interest is distributed daily to eligible users' Spot accounts.

User Eligibility
  1. 1. Users must complete Primary KYC verification.
  2. 2. Sub-accounts are not eligible to participate.
  3. 3. Participants must comply with the MEXC Terms of Service. MEXC reserves the right to disqualify users found engaging in malicious or dishonest activities.
  4. 4. MEXC retains the right to final interpretation for this event. If you have any questions, please contact our Customer Service team.