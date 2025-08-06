Share 1,500,000 IN & 15,000 USDT

INFINIT is an AI-powered DeFi intelligence protocol that enables anyone to discover, evaluate, and execute DeFi opportunities through intelligent agents and natural language interfaces. At its core, INFINIT powers the Agentic DeFi Economy — a decentralized, agent-based infrastructure where KOLs and DeFi experts can create and monetize strategies with their communities, while users can access and execute multi-step DeFi strategies in a single click. By combining AI agents, a prompt-based interface, and one-click DeFi execution into a single platform, INFINIT simplifies and democratizes access to DeFi for all.