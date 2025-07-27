Share 65,000 USDT

NERO introduces Blockspace 2.0, the first multidimensional gas fee blockchain. Built over two years in stealth, NERO is poised to align dApps and infra like never before. Deliver an app layer that allows any token to be used as gas natively and provide an environment where dApp builders can manage, optimize, and share in protocol fees. Designing systems to help applications succeed financially by giving them new tools to earn revenues keeps their long term loyalty to NERO through alignment.