Event Rules
Eligibility
- • A new user is defined as a user who registers during the event period, or whose total deposit amount (including on-chain, fiat, and P2P deposits) was less than $100 prior to the event start date.
- • Participants must click the "Register Now" button on the event page to be eligible for the event.
- • Each user may only participate in one Airdrop+ event at a time. If a user has registered for Event A, they must wait until that event has ended before joining another Airdrop+ event. Event periods must not overlap.
- • New users are eligible to receive one exclusive reward only from the following types of events: Airdrop+, Spin & Win, Launchpad, Launchpool, Referral Rewards, or the Rewards Hub. If a user participates in multiple events, only the reward from the first qualifying event will be issued.
- • Market makers, institutional users, and certain affiliates and their referees are not eligible to participate in this event or claim any related rewards.
- • Once registration is complete, the system will automatically track each participant's total deposit amount and trading volume throughout the event period (including activity prior to registration). All eligible records within the official event period will be counted toward qualification requirements.
New User Task
- • Participants must complete Advanced KYC Verification to be eligible for rewards.
- • There are no restrictions on deposit crypto. Users may deposit any token, which will be converted into USDT value based on the platform's prevailing price at the time of deposit for reward calculation purposes. All deposits for this event are calculated as net deposits, using the formula: Net Deposit Amount = Total Deposits – Total Withdrawals. Deposit amounts are calculated based on the token value at the time of deposit, while withdrawal amounts are based on the token value at the time of withdrawal. Participants whose net deposit amount is below the minimum requirement at the end of the event will not be eligible for rewards.
- • Eligible deposit methods include P2P, fiat deposits, and on-chain transfers. Eligible withdrawal methods include on-chain withdrawals, internal transfers, P2P or fiat withdrawals, and gift withdrawals.
- • Spot trading volume includes transactions in USDT, USDC, USDE, and USD1 trading pairs, as well as Convert transactions. Valid Futures trading volume includes the participant's total trading volume (open positions + close positions) in USDT-M, USDC-M, and USDE-M perpetual Futures, as well as copy trading and grid trading volume. Only trading volume that incurs non-zero fees during the event period will be counted. Trading volume that uses fee vouchers will not be included.
Spot Trading Challenge
- · Participants must complete at least Primary KYC Verification before the event ends to qualify for rewards.
- · Spot trading volume calculations include trades made in USDT, USDC, USDE, USD1, and Convert trades.
- · Trading volume calculation rules may vary across different events. For specific details, please refer to the rules on the respective event page.
- · Tokens labelled with "0 Fees" are eligible for zero Spot trading fees during the Airdrop+ event. The exact duration of the fee waiver is subject to the details displayed on the trading page.
- · Completion status for the Spot Trading Challenge will not be displayed on the event page. Trading volume is automatically recorded and verified by the system.
Futures Trading Challenge
- • Participants must complete at least Primary KYC Verification before the end of the event to be eligible for rewards.
- • Only users who meet the minimum Futures trading volume requirement will qualify for the corresponding reward tier. Users who do not meet the minimum threshold will not be ranked or eligible for any rewards.
- • After the event ends, the system will automatically rank participants based on their valid Futures trading volume. In the case of identical trading volumes, rankings will be determined by the time the trading volume was first reached.
- • Rewards for the lowest tier will be distributed based on each user's proportion of valid Futures trading volume relative to the total volume within that tier. A maximum reward cap applies to each user. Please refer to the event details for specific limits.
- • Valid Futures trading volume includes the participant's total trading volume (open positions + close positions) in USDT-M, USDC-M, and USDE-M perpetual Futures, as well as copy trading and grid trading volume. Only trading volume that incurs non-zero fees during the event period will be counted. Trading volume that uses fee vouchers will not be included.
- • The completion status of the Futures Trading Challenge will not be displayed on the event page. All trading volumes are automatically recorded and verified by the system.
Referral Rewards
- · Referees must complete their sign-up during the event period for the referral to be deemed valid. Referrals involving referees who signed up before the event started will not be counted toward the event's referral statistics, and the referrer will not be eligible to receive the corresponding reward.
- · Referred users must complete the New User Tasks, which includes making a net deposit of $100 in any token and trade Spot or Futures to qualify for the reward.
- · Referrers participating in this event do not have to register.
General
- · Convert volume are also counted towards eligible Spot tasks, with volume calculated as the USDT equivalent of the source token (the "from" token) based on the most recent 1-hour closing price of the source token/USDT pair. Only conversions to and from the event token qualify.
- · Token rewards denoted in USDT equivalent (e.g., $50,000 in token X) are calculated based on the token's average daily price in USDT during the event. Daily Average Price = Daily Traded Volume (in USDT) / Daily Traded Quantity. The average price for the event period represents the mean of all daily average prices, with each day defined as the 24-hour period from 16:00 (UTC) to 16:00 (UTC) on the following day.
- · Rewards will be issued within 10 calendar days after the event ends. All rewards are issued on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Token rewards will be airdropped to users' Spot accounts. Futures bonuses (valid for 14 days) will be issued to Futures accounts and can be used as margin. Profits made with bonuses are withdrawable.
- · This event does not constitute investment advice. Participation in this event is entirely voluntary.
- · All participating users must strictly abide by the MEXC Terms of Service. MEXC reserves the right to disqualify any participants who engage in dishonest or abusive activities during the event, including bulk-account registrations to farm additional bonuses and any other activities in connection with unlawful, fraudulent or harmful purposes.
- · MEXC reserves the right to modify the terms of this event without prior notice.
- · MEXC reserves the right of final interpretation for this event. If you have any questions, please contact the Customer Service team.