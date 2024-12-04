ACOLYT

Acolyt is a memecoin born from DTR (Decentralized Tech Researchers), created by @ghost93_x to address the challenges in the rapidly growing AI agent market. Faced with high costs and market noise, @kurorosage launched Acolyt as an experiment, quickly gaining traction. With a fair launch and personal investments from the founders, Acolyt now has a strong team of 12, including top AI developers. The mission is clear: to become the Oracle of AI agents, revolutionizing the ecosystem and providing clarity in a crowded market.

NameACOLYT

RankNo.3703

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply993,082,937

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06911703671206057,2025-01-22

Lowest Price0.000065996165511156,2024-12-04

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionAcolyt is a memecoin born from DTR (Decentralized Tech Researchers), created by @ghost93_x to address the challenges in the rapidly growing AI agent market. Faced with high costs and market noise, @kurorosage launched Acolyt as an experiment, quickly gaining traction. With a fair launch and personal investments from the founders, Acolyt now has a strong team of 12, including top AI developers. The mission is clear: to become the Oracle of AI agents, revolutionizing the ecosystem and providing clarity in a crowded market.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
ACOLYT/USDT
Acolyte by Virtuals
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ACOLYT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
ACOLYT/USDT
Acolyte by Virtuals
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ACOLYT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...