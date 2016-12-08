AGRS

Agoras is the Currency of Tau Net facilitating trading of knowledge, computational resources, and derivatives with user-defined tokenomics, enabling collective intelligence and decentralized AI.

NameAGRS

RankNo.732

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.49%

Circulation Supply29,861,810.83728983

Max Supply0

Total Supply42,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High11.438987598091936,2024-02-25

Lowest Price0.05397609993815422,2016-12-08

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAgoras is the Currency of Tau Net facilitating trading of knowledge, computational resources, and derivatives with user-defined tokenomics, enabling collective intelligence and decentralized AI.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
AGRS/USDT
Agoras
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (AGRS)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
AGRS/USDT
Agoras
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (AGRS)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...