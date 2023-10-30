AIT

AiMalls is the First tokenized E-Commerce powered by state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and underpinned by its utility token AIT with Real World Usecases. AiMalls is SEC registered and audited by CertiK, it transcends traditional shopping experiences, unifying sellers and buyers in a seamless digital platform where efficiency and customer satisfaction reign supreme.

NameAIT

RankNo.2559

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%1,93

Circulation Supply201.885

Max Supply0

Total Supply834.543

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High30.417308906106708,2023-10-30

Lowest Price0.8688694096300257,2025-05-24

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionAiMalls is the First tokenized E-Commerce powered by state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and underpinned by its utility token AIT with Real World Usecases. AiMalls is SEC registered and audited by CertiK, it transcends traditional shopping experiences, unifying sellers and buyers in a seamless digital platform where efficiency and customer satisfaction reign supreme.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.