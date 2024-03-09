ANDYETH

Andy is a meme coin on Ethereum.

NameANDYETH

RankNo.487

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply1,000,000,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000361075868833452,2024-12-12

Lowest Price0.000000011140102223,2024-03-09

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAndy is a meme coin on Ethereum.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.