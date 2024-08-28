AUKI

The posemesh is a decentralized machine perception network and collaborative spatial computing protocol, designed to allow digital devices to securely and privately exchange spatial data and computing power to form a shared understanding of the physical world.

NameAUKI

RankNo.4528

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply9,998,170,584.66

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1812088789570057,2024-08-28

Lowest Price0.007560517066171218,2024-08-29

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

