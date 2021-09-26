BABYDOGE

Baby Doge Coin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflections that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Simply Love, pet, and hold as 5% from each transaction is automatically redistributed to baby doge holders.

NameBABYDOGE

RankNo.175

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply165 250 473 992 209 500

Max Supply0

Total Supply202 618 742 508 804 160

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000006604286233,2024-12-10

Lowest Price0.00000000053406,2021-09-26

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

