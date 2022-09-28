BFT

The Brazilian National Football Team Fan Token is designed to revolutionize fan experiences. With Token, the Brazilian National Football Team offers fans the opportunity to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create a digital collection, purchase NFT, receive fan awards, and participate in games and task attributes linked to roles and great experiences.

NameBFT

RankNo.2339

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.55%

Circulation Supply28,772,500

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply28,772,500

Circulation Rate0.2877%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.7131523790128653,2022-09-28

Lowest Price0.01038073019152055,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainBITCI

IntroductionThe Brazilian National Football Team Fan Token is designed to revolutionize fan experiences. With Token, the Brazilian National Football Team offers fans the opportunity to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create a digital collection, purchase NFT, receive fan awards, and participate in games and task attributes linked to roles and great experiences.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.