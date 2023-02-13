BLUR

Blur is a decentralized pro-NFT marketplace and aggregator that will be governed by $BLUR holders. Blur has been architected to handle the high load, which enables unmatched speed and advanced features including real-time data feed, charts, bulk listing and buying tools, and portfolio management.

NameBLUR

RankNo.184

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.14%

Circulation Supply2,354,885,839.8496957

Max Supply0

Total Supply3,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High45.97859046830362,2023-02-13

Lowest Price0.08176906522374397,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionBlur is a decentralized pro-NFT marketplace and aggregator that will be governed by $BLUR holders. Blur has been architected to handle the high load, which enables unmatched speed and advanced features including real-time data feed, charts, bulk listing and buying tools, and portfolio management.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.