BNBXBT

An AI agent on the BSC chain, similar to $AIXBT.

NameBNBXBT

RankNo.1874

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.12%

Circulation Supply1,000,000,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.019146370537728507,2025-02-16

Lowest Price0.000085558656081416,2025-02-15

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionAn AI agent on the BSC chain, similar to $AIXBT.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.