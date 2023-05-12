BOBO

Bobo Coin is a meme ERC-20 token based off of Bobo the Bear. Bobo the Bear is a meme character associated with bearish markets and is often posted on 4chan's /biz/ board. It originated in 2018 and has since gained popularity with over 40,000 mentions.

NameBOBO

RankNo.688

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply66,134,444,313,649

Max Supply69,000,000,000,000

Total Supply66,484,444,313,649

Circulation Rate0.9584%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000003496956583032,2024-06-12

Lowest Price0.00000000004584169,2023-05-12

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

