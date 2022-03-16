BTCMT

Minto is a unique DeFi platform for BTC mining . Minto (BTCMT) tokens are backed by a real mining hardware hashrate in a 100 BTCMT = 1 TH/s ratio.

NameBTCMT

RankNo.5185

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply14,400,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.413487273529206,2022-03-16

Lowest Price0.37291646979689735,2022-11-05

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

