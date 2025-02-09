CAR

CAR is a fungible crypto asset created on the Solana blockchain, representing the official meme of the Central African Republic and supported by President Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

NameCAR

RankNo.584

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.79%

Circulation Supply999,967,276.782121

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,967,276.782121

Circulation Rate0.9999%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.8087050671825415,2025-02-10

Lowest Price0.000097292665942939,2025-02-09

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

