CATBOY

Catboy offers the first AI interaction with NFTs. Collect and trade unique anime-inspired NFTs with tons of reward programs.

NameCATBOY

RankNo.3851

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply200,000,000

Total Supply147,537,803.53282714

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High22304509027.959435,2025-02-11

Lowest Price0.000000000006174833,2025-02-08

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.