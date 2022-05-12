CAW

A Hunters Dream is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency CAW, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.

NameCAW

RankNo.3311

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply666,666,666,666,666

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000164369042639,2022-06-04

Lowest Price0.000000029914424298,2022-05-12

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionA Hunters Dream is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency CAW, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
CAW/USDT
A Hunters Dream
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (CAW)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
CAW/USDT
A Hunters Dream
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (CAW)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...