CETUS

Cetus is a pioneer DEX and concentrated liquidity protocol focusing on Move-based ecosystems like Sui and Aptos. It works as a crucial part of the ecosystem infrastructure to satisfy the comprehensive needs of traders, LPs, developers and derivatives products, driven by the increasing population of DeFi.

NameCETUS

RankNo.348

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)18.33%

Circulation Supply725,221,635.9869498

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7252%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4923777683386451,2024-11-10

Lowest Price0.02679612372711401,2023-06-12

Public BlockchainSUI

Sector

Social Media

