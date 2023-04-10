CGPT

ChainGPT is an advanced AI model designed to help with crypto & blockchain needs, code contracts, explain concepts, answer questions, analyze markets, and more.

NameCGPT

RankNo.347

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.11%

Circulation Supply823,223,683

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply997,861,430

Circulation Rate0.8232%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5567279175745941,2024-03-12

Lowest Price0.008,2023-04-10

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionChainGPT is an advanced AI model designed to help with crypto & blockchain needs, code contracts, explain concepts, answer questions, analyze markets, and more.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.