CLY

Colony is a community driven Accelerator, evolving into a DAO, to boost Avalanche’s ecosystem growth. Powered by a governance token: $CLY.

NameCLY

RankNo.1172

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply112,680,265.41494204

Max Supply150,000,000

Total Supply150,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7512%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.9339473376656446,2021-12-11

Lowest Price0.0334724828286524,2023-01-01

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

Sector

Social Media

