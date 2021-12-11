CLY

Colony is a community driven Accelerator, evolving into a DAO, to boost Avalanche’s ecosystem growth. Powered by a governance token: $CLY.

NameCLY

RankNo.1172

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply112,680,265.41494204

Max Supply150,000,000

Total Supply150,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7512%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.9339473376656446,2021-12-11

Lowest Price0.0334724828286524,2023-01-01

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

IntroductionColony is a community driven Accelerator, evolving into a DAO, to boost Avalanche’s ecosystem growth. Powered by a governance token: $CLY.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

CLY/USDT
Colony
