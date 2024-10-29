COOK

Deployed on Ethereum layer 1 (L1) and governed by Mantle, mETH Protocol has, since late 2023, been providing users with access to $mETH, a value-accumulating receipt token that is highly composable across a range of DeFi applications on Mantle Network L2, offering exposure to additional yield-bearing opportunities. Users stake ETH with mETH Protocol and receive yield-bearing $mETH, and unstake $mETH to receive the underlying principal staked ETH and accumulated rewards.

NameCOOK

RankNo.3359

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply5,000,000,000

Total Supply5,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.049386056349883335,2024-10-29

Lowest Price0.006439552372920454,2025-04-20

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionDeployed on Ethereum layer 1 (L1) and governed by Mantle, mETH Protocol has, since late 2023, been providing users with access to $mETH, a value-accumulating receipt token that is highly composable across a range of DeFi applications on Mantle Network L2, offering exposure to additional yield-bearing opportunities. Users stake ETH with mETH Protocol and receive yield-bearing $mETH, and unstake $mETH to receive the underlying principal staked ETH and accumulated rewards.

