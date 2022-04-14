CPFC

The CPFC Fan Token allows Crystal Palace FC fans to have a tokenized share of influence on club decisions. Fans can engage in a wide variety of club decisions and in doing so, earn rewards and experiences that money can’t buy.

NameCPFC

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainCHZ

IntroductionThe CPFC Fan Token allows Crystal Palace FC fans to have a tokenized share of influence on club decisions. Fans can engage in a wide variety of club decisions and in doing so, earn rewards and experiences that money can’t buy.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.