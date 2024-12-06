CXT

NameCXT

RankNo.665

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,47%

Circulation Supply972 891 000

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.9728%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.16919624187417914,2024-12-06

Lowest Price0.023105679902268663,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

Introduction

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.