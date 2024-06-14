DADDY

DADDY is a meme coin on the Solana chain

NameDADDY

RankNo.822

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,27%

Circulation Supply599 639 877,491861

Max Supply999 689 062

Total Supply599 639 877,491861

Circulation Rate0.5998%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2924734098553782,2024-06-14

Lowest Price0.02965468871103977,2025-02-09

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionDADDY is a meme coin on the Solana chain

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.