DEGEN

Degen (DEGENBASE) started as a reward token for participants in the Farcaster Degen channel. What began as a meme coin now boasts a substantial following of developers, crypto content creators, and enthusiasts.

NameDEGEN

RankNo.434

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.12%

Circulation Supply14,179,608,879

Max Supply36,965,935,954

Total Supply36,965,935,954

Circulation Rate0.3835%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06943421122899052,2024-02-24

Lowest Price0.000000811763929504,2024-01-07

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionDegen (DEGENBASE) started as a reward token for participants in the Farcaster Degen channel. What began as a meme coin now boasts a substantial following of developers, crypto content creators, and enthusiasts.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.