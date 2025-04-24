DON

Inspired by the Salamanca family cartel from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. This token isn’t just for laughs — it’s here to dominate the meme coin space on Binance Smart Chain.

NameDON

RankNo.3274

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.005256673448328353,2025-04-28

Lowest Price0.000251101844091802,2025-04-24

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionInspired by the Salamanca family cartel from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. This token isn’t just for laughs — it’s here to dominate the meme coin space on Binance Smart Chain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
DON/USDT
Salamanca
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (DON)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
DON/USDT
Salamanca
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (DON)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...