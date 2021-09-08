EDEN

Eden is an optional, non-consensus breaking transaction ordering protocol for Ethereum blocks that allows network participants to guarantee placement and protection from arbitrary reordering. The system offers a transparent and fair set of rules to order transactions within each block. An accompanying token reward system realizes MEV profits to block producers to maximize network security.

NameEDEN

RankNo.2600

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.11%

Circulation Supply13,232,627

Max Supply250,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0529%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High9.28463752,2021-09-08

Lowest Price0.006910344546482079,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.