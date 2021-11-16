EJS

EnjinStarter is a launchpad focused on blockchain games, NFTs, and the Metaverses. Built on Enjin's Jumpnet, we are focused on building an ecosystem for Enjin and Efinity, bringing together a community of innovative developers and content creators to develop strategies for utilizing digital assets in their games and projects. Areas of interest include Blockchain Gaming, Metaverses, AR & VR, Virtual Beings and Infrastructure

NameEJS

RankNo.5970

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply5,000,000,000

Total Supply4,935,472,054.28

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.1117755395336668,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.000139969813403367,2025-05-17

Public BlockchainETH

