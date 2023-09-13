EPIKO

Epiko - GameFi Platform on Blockchain Powering the Next Generation of Web 3.0 Gaming Ecosystem. They aim to bring high-quality, fun experiences to the blockchain and to help gather mainstream crypto adoption. Players fully own their own assets and can actively participate in the game ecosystem.

NameEPIKO

RankNo.2542

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply174 525 607,5

Max Supply300 000 000

Total Supply300 000 000

Circulation Rate0.5817%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03360438444652793,2024-03-10

Lowest Price0.000256123717200183,2023-09-13

Public BlockchainETH

Epiko - GameFi Platform on Blockchain Powering the Next Generation of Web 3.0 Gaming Ecosystem. They aim to bring high-quality, fun experiences to the blockchain and to help gather mainstream crypto adoption. Players fully own their own assets and can actively participate in the game ecosystem.

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
