RankNo.37

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share0.0008%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)65,36%

Circulation Supply152 098 495,28925553

Max Supply210 700 000

Total Supply210 700 000

Circulation Rate0.7218%

Issue Date2015-11-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0,7523 USDT

All-Time High176.15769168,2021-05-06

Lowest Price0.45244601368904114,2016-07-25

Public BlockchainETC

IntroductionEthereum Classic (ETC) is a cryptocurrency and public blockchain. ETC specializes in interoperability with Defi and other blockchains, secure apps, smart contracts, and peer-to-peer transactions; ETC was launched in 2016 through a grassroots community-led effort to become a truly resilient and decentralized network.

